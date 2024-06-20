When Calls the Heart ends Season 11, but there could be a problem

This week sees the end of When Calls the Heart Season 11, but fans think there could be a problem regarding what comes next.

Small-town drama is all the rage in 2024, with the eleventh season of When Calls the Heart remaining one of the most popular TV shows on the Hallmark channel.

After 11 episodes, fans are sitting down for the highly-anticipated season finale this week — but others have noticed that there could be a problem now the resort is dead.

Lucas has struggled to find bidders for the project, with Rosemary later leaking that Lucas canceled the project in her article. But now that the resort officially isn’t going ahead, what happens next?

“I didn’t like/get the idea of the resort. Yes it’d bring tourism and jobs to build it initially, but they were overwhelmed when they had an influx of people for the hot springs, so it didn’t make sense to me,” one fan posted on Reddit.

“When Faith was treating the grandmother, I thought, that’s what they should build: a medical center. I can’t remember how far they had to send her for treatment, but it seemed far enough that another center would thrive.”

A second suggested, “Area theater with Rosemary at the helm,” with a third weighing in, “Narratively, they could make a change, but it can’t be a BIG change that turns Hope Valley into a bustling town or a city, because that would go against the cute little frontier vibe Hallmark wants to keep fostering.

“A hospital theoretically shows progress and could lend to some dramatic plot lines, but is small enough that day-to-day Hope Valley stays business as usual.”

None of the above solves Lucas’ future, though. With the project canceled, he now needs a definitive reason to stay in Hope Valley — meaning at the very worst, he’ll become a redundant background character.

That’s not the only problem the TV show is facing, either. Chris McNally is rumored to be leaving the show, while Mamie Laverock has been on life support since plummeting five stories from a hospital balcony.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 has been confirmed, but according to IMDb, ratings are continuing to plummet.

“This show only cares that Elizabeth is happy. God forbid Lucas finds a woman he loves. They would never allow that to be shoved in Elizabeth’s face,” one fan mused.

“The best is, as somebody wrote, get out of Hope Valley and meet women in other towns. But they still want him as a major character so I don’t know how they’re going to do that.”

When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale airs on June 23.

