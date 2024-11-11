Arcane showrunners explain why Season 2’s big kiss wasn’t “possible” earlier

The first part of Arcane Season 2 included a long-awaited kiss, but here’s why it wasn’t “possible” earlier, according to the showrunners.

The first part of Arcane Season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix. The first three episodes of the hotly anticipated final outing of the award-winning animated series have been making huge waves online.

Alongside major character changes and epic battles, the most significant talking point from the first episode is a much-anticipated kiss.

In the third episode of Season 2, Vi and Caitlyn finally took their romantic banter and undertones to the next level, solidifying that they are romantically linked.

Even since the two met in episode four of the first season, viewers quickly shipped the pair. As such, their big smooch has gone viral on social media and pleased fans worldwide who have been rooting for them since the first season’s debut.

Netflix Arcane fans have been rooting for the two since the first season

In a new interview with Techradar, Arcane Season 2 showrunners Alex Yee and Christian Linke discussed the significance of this moment for the show and revealed why it wasn’t “possible” for the team to do it earlier.

“It’s a fragile moment, the calm before the storm, and they’re both thinking this may be the last moment we’re going to have together,’ began Linke.

“The relationship between Caitlyn and Vi is something that fans have carried for a very long time, and we knew it was something we wanted to bring to fruition”, Yee further added when breaking down the significance of the moment.

When asked during the interview if the team held off on having the two finally kiss in the animated series until the second season due to difficulties at the moment, Linke explained that the animation team “weren’t technically capable yet.”

Further, they broke down how they feel they wouldn’t have “done a good job” if the scene had been written for the show’s first outing.

And while the ending of episode 3 may not have left Vi and Caitlyn in the best spot, fans hope the two will reunite and find their happy ending by the end of the season. However, given the nature of Arcane, anything and everything is possible.

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now, with Part 2 arriving on November 16 and Part 3 on November 23.

