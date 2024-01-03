Your guide to when every superhero movie is releasing in 2024, plus details of cast, plot, and trailers.

2023 was a rough year for the superhero movie. There were hits, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse scoring with critics and audiences alike.

But there were many more misses, with Ant-Man 3, The Marvels, and Aquaman 2 proving to be big-budget bombs at the box office.

So let’s look ahead to 2024, during which six superhero movies are currently set to hit screens.

Every superhero movie releasing in 2024

We’re listing 2024’s superhero movie’s in order of release, with that date, alongside the film’s official synopsis and trailer, where available.

These release dates are currently correct, but we’ll update the article if they change, or any move into next year. Which is always a possibility when it comes to big-budget comic book movies.

Madame Web

Release Date: February 14, 2024

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott.

Official Synopsis: Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Deadpool 3

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Shioli Kutsana, Rob Delaney, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, LOTS of cameos.

Synopsis: Nothing official for this one yet, though screenwriter Rhett Rheese told the PostCredPod: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.” Also, expect lots of laughs at the expense of Jackman’s Wolverine.

Kraven the Hunter

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Russell Crowe.

Official Synopsis: Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawter.

Synopsis: Details for this one have been kept firmly under wraps, though we do know the Joker sequel is a musical. And that Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn. So the smart money is on them having a Bad Romance…

Venom 3

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Cast: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Synopsis: Details or this one are even thinner on the ground, to the point that we don’t know who is returning from previous Venom movies, or what characters newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are playing. But rest assured, we’ll update this article as and when we know more.

