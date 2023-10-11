Interview with the Vampire cast: All actors & characters

Interview with the Vampire will be coming back for Season 2 – here’s everything we know about the major cast of the series so far.

Interview with the Vampire has been one of the best selling horror franchises in recent decades. The story, which stems form Anne Rice’s book series The Vampire Chronicles, was adapted into a film with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt back in the 1990s, but fans were super excited when a TV series went into development in recent years.

The series, which promised to stay “truer to the books”, became a hit amongst audiences and critics, gaining a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And thankfully, the series is far from over, as a second season has also been confirmed.

But what’s happening with this second season in regards to the cast? information surrounding the second season is some what limited, but we have listed the major cast we’ve met so far, just to get you up to speed.

Contents

Interview with the Vampire cast & characters

The series so far has followed the vampire Louis as he recounted his life to an ageing journalist Daniel Molloy. Louis was turned into a vampire in the early 1900s by Lestat, and the two have had a very toxic relationship in the century since, which is only made more tricky when they also turn a young girl, Claudia, and bring her into their family. Find out more about Season 2 here.

Below we have listed the series’ major characters, along with where you may have seen their actors before. Warning: Some slight spoilers ahead!

Louis de Pont du Lac: Jacob Anderson

AMC

Louis is said vampire that is being interviewed. Originally from 1910, while Louis is respected as a businessman – despite owning some questionable businesses – he suffers at the racism often lobbed towards him, along with his own doubts of his sexuality. After becoming attracted to Lestat, Louis allows himself to be transformed into a vampire, but the relationship soon turns toxic.

Jacob Anderson, who portrays Louis in the series, is probably best known for Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Doctor Who, Broadchurch, and Silent Witness.

Lestat de Lioncourt: Sam Reid

AMC

Lestat, a vampire who was originally a French aristocrat, is both a love interest and an antagonist. While he adores Louis, he also brings him a great deal of pain. See, Lestat harbors no guilt at his own violent and selfish urges, often murdering people for petty reasons. Because of this, Louis’ disgust at their monstrous ways irks Lestat.

Sam Reid can be seen in projects such as Belle, The Limehouse Golem, 2:22, and Whitechapel.

Claudia: Bailey Bass & Delainey Hayles

AMC

Claudia is a young girl turned into a vampire to be an adopted daughter to Lestat and Louis. This causes her a great deal of pain, as while she mentally grows older her body remains that of a child. She can be as ruthless and bloodthirsty as Lestat, but also far prefers the company of Louis.

Claudia is an interesting case as she is actually played by a different actor per season, likely to avoid the ageing of the character. Bailey Bass, who plays her in Season 1, has appeared in Moon and Sun, Psycho Sweet 16, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Meanwhile, Delainey Hayles, who will play her in Season 2, stars in Something in the Closet and Birds.

Daniel Molloy: Eric Bogosian

AMC

Daniel Malloy is where the concept of Interview with the Vampire comes from. He is a journalist suffering from Parkinson’s disease hoping to cover Louis’ story as a creature of the night. However, the pair tend to butt heads ever since they first began working together in 1976, due to both Molloy’s cynical nature and Louis’ tendency to twist the truth.

Molloy is played by Eric Bogosian, who also stars in Talk Radio, Uncut Gems, The Good Wife, Succession, and Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

Rashid/Armand: Assad Zaman

AMC

Rashid/Armand is a very interesting character, as he actually plays two roles: The quiet yet diligent carer of Daniel Molloy, but also the toxic new love of Louis. Oh, and he’s also revealed to be another vampire, and a very powerful one at that.

Assad Zaman can also be seen in Apple Tree Yard, Small Axe, and Red White and Blue.

We will update this article when we learn about more characters.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

