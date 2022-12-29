How to watch This Place Rules: What time is it streaming on HBO?

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

This Place Rules is Andrew Callaghan’s newest documentary, releasing directly to streaming on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it, and exactly what time it’s planned to go live.

Andrew Callaghan has captivated viewers for years on both his previous YouTube channel All Gas No Breaks, and his current channel Channel 5, with his interviewing and investigative journalist style he’s dubbed “radical listening.”

He’s gained a massive audience for documenting America’s more bizarre subcultures, including the hunt for Bigfoot, rap music festivals, pickup artist boot camps, and so much more.

Now, Andrew is planning to launch potentially his biggest project yet with a documentary titled This Place Rules. Let’s get into when it releases, and how to watch it.

How to watch This Place Rules

This Place Rules will be released to HBO Max on December 30 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET.

The documentary follows the events that led up to the January 6 Capitol Riot and is Callaghan’s directorial debut. The film was produced by film star Jonah Hill, A24, and Abso Lutely Productions.

HBO secured the rights to the film back in September 2022 after Callaghan has been shopping it around to various streaming services.

Considering how popular Andrew’s Channel 5 videos are, there’s no doubt This Place Rules will no doubt be a big splash for HBO Max. From the trailers dropped on the Channel 5 channel, it looks like This Place Rules will continue to utilize Andrew’s style of interviewing in his longest video project to date.