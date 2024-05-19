Young Sheldon’s biggest reveal explains Big Bang Theory inconsistencies

Throughout Young Sheldon’s seven seasons, many inconsistencies arose as some facts and characters shown in The Big Bang Theory were changed.

However, the biggest reveal in the Young Sheldon finale actually explained why these changes were made. The narration in the series was revealed to be adult Sheldon Cooper, who had been re-reading his memoir all along.

This revelation explains why some things adult Sheldon previously established in The Big Bang Theory, such as his dad being an alcoholic, his not sharing a room with his twin sister Missy, and not having any friends in his youth, were not shown to be true.

While Young Sheldon could’ve disregarded these facts to make the show more palatable to audiences, it would make sense that Sheldon would want to be more honest about his childhood when writing something that would be published for the world to read.

While he’s shown to be logical as a child and an adult, Sheldon Cooper still has a flair for the dramatics like everyone else.

His choice to be completely honest about his pretty normal childhood could be his adult self taking stock of his life and choosing not to embellish any details.

Although, his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler, does call him out for still using some of his dramatic tendencies while he’s writing as Sheldon claims he “always did things to make people happy, even as a child,” which any viewer of either show can confirm is far from the truth.

