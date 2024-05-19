Jeremy Renner reveals struggles with returning to Taylor Sheridan show after accident

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he initially had trouble with returning to the production of Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown after his near-fatal snow plow accident.

In January 2023, Jeremy Renner suffered major injuries after being run over by his snowcat. Weighing around 14,330 pounds, the accident resulted in chest trauma, a collapsed lung, and 38 broken bones for Renner.

A year later, in January 2024, he returned to the production of Mayor of Kingstown, the Taylor Sheridan TV show that follows Renner as Mike McLusky. In the crime drama, McLusky is part of a power broker family in Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the only business worth doing.

Now, Renner has shared details of returning to set for Season 3, revealing that it was initially a difficult task to keep up with the demanding environment as he continued to recover, even falling asleep while filming.

“They go, ‘And action!’ And I was out. We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row,” he said [via L.A. Times]. “What I’m willing to do is everything, but what I’m able to do is a different thing.”

As a result, producers on the show adjusted schedules, and Renner remained in Pittsburgh for the rest of the four-month production rather than flying back and forth to California. His co-star Emma Laird, who plays Iris, recalls Renner pushing through.

“It was as if the accident hadn’t ever happened really, when he was on camera,” she said. “At the start, I would ask how he was and he’d be in a bit of pain, but he never openly complained or moaned. That’s just like a testament to how professional he is.

“Most actors moan about the stupidest things, [like] having to wait for an hour in their trailer. And he’s had this huge accident and you don’t hear him complaining one bit.”

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will be released on June 2 on Paramount+. For more, check out our guides to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and 6666.