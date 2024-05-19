The Strangers: Chapter 1 actors claim biggest scares were “not acting”

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is bringing the franchise to a whole new generation with scares that seem to transcend beyond the camera.

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez star in the sequel to the horror movie duology as a couple tormented by murderous trio in incredibly creepy masks.

Though the home invasion horror is supposed to deliver non-stop scares, both actors have revealed that some of the biggest jump-out-of-your-skin moments were real and not a part of their acting method.

“I didn’t even know what was about to happen, and the motorcycle fully caught flame and blew up right in front of me,” Gutierrez recalled to CBR. “I did not know that was going to happen in that scene, and I think we ended up using that take. So, I launched back… rocketed back, and that was not me acting.”

Petsch was traumatized by a particularly memorable moment shown in the trailers explaining, “The shower scene was a contribution of mine, because I was like, ‘This is the scariest thing to me in my life that could ever happen to me. Can we please put it in the film?’ And they were like, ‘We love this.’ I thought I would be conquering my fears by doing it. I was like, ‘I’m going to do this, and I’m never going to worry about this again.'”

The actress continued, “Actually, now, I have an even more visceral image of it in my head when there’s soap in my eyes, and I’m at home and I’m alone. I’m like, ‘He’s right there. I know he’s right there.'”

Petsch seemed to be inspired by her real life scares as she and the movie’s crew used The Strangers in real life to scare a group of influencers who were screening the movie in an isolated house, which was fully documented on Lionsgate’s YouTube channel.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is just the first of the franchise’s new trilogy that were filmed back-to-back so there’s definitely more scares on the horizon, along with solving one of the movie’s biggest mystery.

