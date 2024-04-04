The First Omen review: The best horror movie of 2024 so far

The First Omen restores faith in the religious horror realm, serving as an excellent prequel to the 1976 horror movie classic, The Omen, while establishing its own voice and style. Even Damien would approve of this truly terrifying cinematic achievement.

The Omen has had a long and storied history on the big screen, kicking off with Richard Donner’s high-concept 1976 classic. From the 666 symbol to the name Damien itself, it’s impossible to refute the impact The Omen had on not just the horror genre but on pop culture as a whole.

What followed was a series of movies and a TV show that failed to live up to their predecessor, culminating in the baffling 1991 made-for-TV fourquel, Omen IV: The Awakening. Filmmaker John Moore decided to wipe the slate clean with his competent yet unnecessary remake in 2006.

The divisive 2016 TV series, simply titled Damien, did little to revive The Omen in any meaningful way. So, it’s understandable that the idea of a prequel was met with a combination of excitement and trepidation. But there’s no need to worry — The First Omen is the best movie since the original.

The First Omen answers all the questions

The First Omen kicks off proceedings with a masterclass in tension-building, as well as a familiar name: Father Brennan, the priest who tried to warn Robert Thorn that his son Damien was the Antichrist before meeting his grisly end in The Omen.

In place of Patrick Troughton is The Witch actor Ralph Ineson, his thick, gruff Yorkshire accent and confident delivery immediately proving he’s perfect for the role. Although we already know his eventual fate, it doesn’t make his journey any less impactful, a sentiment that applies to the entire film.

The opening scene alludes to what’s to come, as a tense conversation between Brennan and Father Harris (Charles Dance) suggests sinister goings on within the Catholic Church. All of this culminates in a truly repulsive reveal — and there’s plenty more where that came from.

This is in stark contrast to what follows, as we’re introduced to protagonist, American nun-to-be Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), who’s traveling to Rome to take the veil. The year is 1971, a reminder that The First Omen is set to delve into the horrific events leading up to Damien’s inception.

Although there’s no way to discuss the plot further without entering spoiler territory, your questions about the Antichrist’s origins will be answered — but perhaps not in the way you might expect.

Nell Tiger Free gives a career-making performance

Arkasha Stevenson’s meticulous attention to detail doesn’t go unnoticed. The filmmaker even highlighted to Dexerto that among her inspirations were cinematographer Gordon Willis’ collaborations with filmmaker Alan J. Pakula. The First Omen puts these ideas into action in the best way possible, with Stevenson and DOP Aaron Morton making use of dramatic lighting and geometric shots while focusing on the character at the center of the story, Margaret.

So much is conveyed about her journey through visual storytelling. From the power dynamics at play to Margaret’s journey as a woman, every new scene alludes to the horrors bubbling away beneath the surface.

Alongside these details, Mark Korven’s score works impeccably well, blending religious vocals and sinister strings that deliver a palpable sense of dread when it’s needed. It works well alongside the ‘70s beats, which, together with the classic Italian architecture and costume designs, plunges us right into the throws of 1970s Rome.

20th Century Studios Nell Tiger Free gives a career-defining performance

But none of these details take away from our leading star. Free’s experience in the horror realm translates incredibly well here. She’s an actor who can evoke a diverse range of emotions, giving a performance that’s reminiscent of Isabelle Adjani in Possession.

The performances of the cast are bolstered by the script — penned by Stevenson alongside Tim Smith and Keith Thomas from a story by Ben Jacoby — which avoids being on the nose. In the world of horror franchises, it’s so easy to veer into silly territory, but The First Omen toes the line and, for the most part, deals with the more ludicrous plot points well.

The First Omen goes full body horror

Subtlety and realness are arguably the key to horror success, and they’re used to perfection in The First Omen. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill jumpscare experience (although there are a few of those); instead, it’s a tense, slow burn that builds to some truly horrifying moments – and when it hits, it goes straight for the jugular.

Given this is a prequel dealing with the inception of Damien, The First Omen takes full advantage of the body horror terrain it’s within, paving the way for a not-so-subtle commentary on religion’s treatment of women and children.

There’s a dose of well-placed humor, too — helped along by Bill Nighy’s expert delivery as The Omen newbie, Cardinal Lawrence. Oh, and if any of these names sound familiar, Harris and Lawrence are titles of former high-ranking Catholic Church figures involved in sexual abuse scandals (perhaps a coincidence, but probably not).

Though there’s little to fault, the story gets a little uneven as it approaches one of the big reveals. But it more than makes up for it with the overall narrative, which builds to a surprisingly satisfying payoff.

The First Omen review verdict: 4/5

While it’s certainly within the same cinematic realm, The First Omen honors the original without exploiting it, establishing its own atmosphere, story, and brand of terror. A striking, thought-provoking, and, at times, truly petrifying prequel that may just be the best horror movie of 2024 so far. The Antichrist has risen once more.

The First Omen drops in cinemas on April 5, 2024 — and you can find more amazing movies to watch this month here.