Azrael streaming release date revealed – how to watch Samara Weaving’s new movie

Ready or not, here she comes – Azrael: Angel of Death, Samara Weaving’s gory, dialogue-free new horror movie, has finally revealed where and when it’ll be available to stream.

There are hundreds of horror movies coming to streaming in October. Just look at Netflix: last Friday, it dropped three new films in one day, including The Platform 2 (which has since topped the platform’s chart).

Of course, there’s one platform that stands apart for its especially creepy roster: Shudder, the home of all things spooky. If you watched V/H/S Beyond over the weekend (if you haven’t, you should), that’s just the tip of the scary iceberg.

Article continues after ad

It has plenty on offer (both Terrifier films, The Human Centipede movies, WNUF Halloween Special), but later this month, a highly anticipated title will premiere: Azrael.

How to watch Azrael: Angel of Death

Azrael will be available exclusively on Shudder from Friday, October 25.

Shudder

If you can’t wait that long, we have good news: it’s still in cinemas! Feel free to check showtimes near you if you want to catch it on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

While other movies on Shudder are streaming on other platforms, Azrael is one of its original films, so you’ll need to sign up to watch it (it has a seven-day free trial if you don’t want to commit to another direct debit).

Article continues after ad

What’s Azrael about?

In a world without speech in the wake of the Rapture, Azrael (Samara Weaving) fights to escape the grasp of cultists determined to sacrifice her to the blood-thirsty, demonic monsters left to ravage the Earth.

The official synopsis reads: “In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment.

“Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival.”

Article continues after ad

It has a small cast, with Weaving starring alongside Vic Carmen Sonne, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Katariina Unt. It’s also incredibly short: 85 minutes, perfect for the numb-butted moviegoers out there.

Article continues after ad

Is Azrael good?

Azrael has received critical acclaim, earning a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes and plaudits for Samara Weaving’s “bloody fantastic performance.”

Bloody Disgusting described it as a “nonstop barrage of horror violence… Weaving’s capable performance and the visceral siege horror ensure this [dialogue-free] experiment succeeds.”

Article continues after ad

Its complete lack of dialogue could be divisive, and while some reviews have criticized its “thin” story, it seems like it’ll still deliver “pure adrenaline” and a satisfying viewing experience.

“The filmmakers give birth to a new nightmare, one overflowing in possibilities and, it should be noted, several purposefully unanswered questions. Azrael is a blood-soaked blast,” Movie Freak also wrote.

Before Azrael, check out our list of the best horror movies ever made, and find other new movies to watch this month.