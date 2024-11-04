How to watch the Quincy Jones documentary – is it on Netflix?

It’s been announced that Quincy Jones has died aged 91. To learn more about his legendary music career, there’s a documentary you can stream right now, produced by his own family.

It’s a tricky task to correctly articulate just how big of an impact Jones had on the industry. With a career spanning over seven decades, Jones was one of the most celebrated music producers of all-time, and collaborated with many of the most famous singers and songwriters who ever lived.

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to his impact, which is why there’s never been a more apt time to watch Quincy, the 2018 documentary that took a closer look at one of music’s most influential figures.

Here’s how you can watch the Quincy Jones documentary now.

Where to watch the Quincy Jones documentary

You can watch Quincy (2018) on Netflix right now.

The documentary originally released by the streaming service on September 21, 2018. It was co-written by Alan Hicks and Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones.

The film features interviews with Jones himself, as well as appearances from other iconic musicians such as Lady Gaga, Will Smith, and Paul McCartney. It chronicles his early childhood in the South Side of Chicago through his rise to legend status in the music industry.

Across his 70-year career, Jones would produce hits for the likes of Lesley Gore, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, and won a total of 28 Grammy Awards.

On November 4, Jones’ publicist released a statement on behalf of his family regarding his death.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” it said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

