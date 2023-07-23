Internet roasts Ben Shapiro for burning dolls in protest of Barbie movie

Ben Shapiro watched Barbie in theaters, and safe to say, he wasn’t impressed. In fact, he was so distressed by the film that he bought himself two of the iconic dolls to burn — and the internet did not hold back when roasting him for it.

American commentator Ben Shapiro makes his living sharing htis opinions on a range of trending and political topics. The latest victim of Shapiro’s wrath? Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Claiming to have been “dragged” to theaters by producers, Shapiro released a scathing review of what he considered “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”

And the review was not without theatrics, featuring a segment in which the commentator set a Barbie and Ken doll on fire in “the most Oppenheimer fashion.” Now the internet has responded, roasting Shapiro for his antics.

Describing the film as an “angry feminist claptrap that alienates men from women,” Shapiro was evidently upset by the PG-13-rated film.

The 39-year-old found various issues with the film, such as its inclusion of a trans woman and Ken’s “annoying and ridiculous” portrayal.

But his review has sparked amusement and bafflement, with the internet left wondering, “Why is this grown man so fixated over a children’s movie?”

“It’s obvious that Ben’s problems are clearly rooted in the fact he wanted to go to art school but his parents wouldn’t let him,” one person tweeted. “His performative art pieces, while lacking talent, clearly show his passion.”

Another posted, “Awe, Ben burned his Barbies. Most people that have Barbies get rid of them at a much younger age than he is now. Glad he was able to finally let go of them.”

We are honored to share this milestone in Shapiro's journey through adulthood.