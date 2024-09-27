Georgie & Mandy spinoff addresses controversial change with genius scene

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know the Georgie & Mandy spinoff is switching to the multi-cam format. Fans are divided, but the sitcom is addressing its new laugh track head-on.

Young Sheldon Season 8 or Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage? After its initial first looks and teasers, we know they’re not one and the same.

Not only is Sheldon’s older brother focusing on his own family, but the new TV show‘s format has changed too. The sitcom is going back to its Big Bang Theory roots with a multi-cam laugh track, something that hasn’t gone down too well with fans.

However, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage addresses the change from the off… by tying in one of the greatest sitcoms to ever grace our screens.

In a preview clip of the series, Georgie, Audrey, and Jim are sat on the couch watching Frasier, with Georgie adding “Frasier’s a laughin’ show. I love laughin’ shows.”

He goes on to say: “Some shows you can hear people laughin’, and some you can’t… No one’s laughing. Is it funny? We’ll never know!”

This tongue-in-cheek approach is a surefire tactic to try and win fans back after the news was first announced earlier this year.

“I’m not watching dog sh*t laughing show, that’s the reason I couldn’t get past ep 2 on Big Bang Theory,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed: “I was shocked to hear that this was the direction they are going. This show probably ain’t gonna last, unfortunately.

“I fear we’d be lucky to get 1 season, but it’ll be up to the fans (particularly those households with a certain box for those Nielsen TV ratings) to actually make the difference.”

However, if Georgie and Mandy are trying to follow in Frasier‘s footsteps, they’ve picked great inspiration. The reboot of the classic 90s sitcom has entered its second season on Paramount, complete with its classic laugh track.

The Young Sheldon cast have also been keen to sink their teeth into a new format. Star Emily Osment explained to TV Line: “It’s just a completely different experience… My favorite part of that is the live audience, and feeling like you’re doing a new play every week. I really enjoy that process.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.