Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 recap: The church leads Georgie into temptation

May you not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil of a potential affair. Oops… Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 did nothing of the sort.

We’ve had a lengthy two-week break from this binge-worthy TV show being on our screens. While the McAllister Thanksgiving had time to catch up with the real-life celebrations, fans have been left twiddling their thumbs… until now.

There are no Young Sheldon cameos this time, but Episode 6 promises just as much drama. Bringing back the one topic that’s always caused contention on the show – Christianity – Georgie is getting involved with a brand-new church.

His motives aren’t driven by faith, but by profit. Georgie tries to sell the congregation his wares, and that almost comes at a price. Here’s everything that went down in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Georgie returns to church in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6

By Episode 6, Mandy has settled into her shifts at the diner – but when Georgie has downtime, that leaves him at a loose end. Audrey doesn’t want to spend any more time with him, with Jim not far behind after being hustled over Gin Rummy. Georgie takes Cece to the diner when he can’t get her to sleep, but Mandy makes it clear that it’s much too busy to be there.

When she gets home, the pair only have limited time to themselves, which is interrupted by Georgie’s pager. A churchgoer (female, attractive… this has relevance later on) has got a flat tire by the side of the road, with the cops calling Georgie as a tip-off. While he tows her car back to the garage, she makes it clear she’s a devout follower of God. Georgie is skeptical – though mentions his mom is a believer – but the woman makes it clear her wealthy abundance and flash car are thanks to her faith.

In fact, she’s so convinced that she extends an invite to Georgie to come along to a service on Sunday. She tells him financial abundance can be found there, which makes his eyes light up. Back at home, Mandy and Audrey aren’t convinced, while Jim thinks he should go for it.

The congregation is a handsy bunch, being hugged continuously when he arrives. Georgie meets up with the woman he rescued, who introduces him to their reverend. She explains what happened the previous night with the reverend also alluding to the fact that “abundance” can be found at their services.

When Georgie returns home, he’s got good news – he’s sold their services exclusively to all church vehicles for way over their usual price. While Jim is elated and offers to raise George’s wages, Audrey cannot believe he has “swindled” a reverend. Georgie explains he offered the church a 10% discount, which they were thrilled with.

A kiss becomes too much for Mandy

However, things change when Georgie begins to believe his change in luck is actually down to his time with the church. He tells Mandy he’d like to go back to their upcoming bible study group, mostly to see if he can flog anything else. Mandy has a go at him for sounding too much like Mary, leading them to have a fight.

She turns to Audrey for advice, who says all children become like their parents eventually. While she prides herself for how Mandy has turned out, she also worries Georgie will follow Mary’s Baptist path. Her advice is for Mandy to tell Georgie going back would make her feel uncomfortable. Instead, Mandy tells him that she supports whatever he wants to do… if only to spite Audrey.

At bible study, Georgie hardly says a word. When he’s asked to speak, he hands out business cards guaranteeing discounts if they visit the tire shop. When the study group is over, the woman he rescued claims her flat tire wasn’t a coincidence, believing Georgie was brought to the church on purpose.

In a shock move, she kisses Georgie, only for him to push her away. He explains he’s a married man and there’s no way he’d be interested. Mandy sees this all unfold, arriving at the same time. As a result, she punches the woman in the face, whisking Georgie away. He asks Mandy if she saw him refuse, to which she replies it’s the only reason Georgie’s still standing.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 is available now. Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch.