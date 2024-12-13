Georgie & Mandy is going on a big break and won’t return until this 2025 date

Now Episode 7 is available to watch, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage won’t be seen again until the new year. Here’s exactly when you need to tune in for Episode 8.

As far as its first seven episodes go, the Young Sheldon spinoff has been a mixed bag. We’ve had the highs of many cameos from the Young Sheldon cast with the lows of… well, some fairly mundane storylines.

In their defense, that’s the reality of life as new parents. Georgie and Mandy have been struggling to find their footing since moving in with Audrey and Jim, and it’ll probably be a while before any real progress is made.

In fact, it’s likely to be a while until we even see them on our screens again. But what date is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage coming back to CBS?

When is Georgie & Mandy coming back?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be back on screens on January 30, 2025. It will take the same Thursday slot on CBS that it had this year.

CBS

The new TV show will pick up with Episode 8, though we’re not exactly clear what will happen in it yet. We don’t have any confirmation for follow-up release dates, though we expect they’ll drop in the same weekly format they’ve done this year.

Episodes will be released on Paramount Plus the following day, as standard. You can find the first seven episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage available on the streaming service now.

Why is Georgie & Mandy on hiatus?

The simple reason why is because the show is on a Christmas break. While G&M is currently filming episodes for the new year, most CBS shows will be on hiatus during the festive period.

CBS

This means channels have more flexibility on what they can run while families are spending more time at home – think one-off Christmas specials or live event coverage. It’s less clear why Georgie & Mandy won’t be coming back until the end of January rather than at the beginning.

Logic suggests the sitcom will need to play catch-up with its own editing. Originally commissioned for a five-episode opening, Georgie & Mandy got the green light to expand to a full 22-episode series after it started airing. They’ve been filming ever since, and that’s a lot of work to get ready for air.

What will happen next?

While we don’t know many specifics, we do know Mary and Pastor Jeff will return for an upcoming episode. We’ll also likely see Mandy continue to try and enhance her career alongside Georgie’s progress at the tire shop.

CBS

Pastor Jeff’s episode is titled ‘A House Divided,’ and will see the pair “compete for their granddaughter’s love,” according to co-creator Steve Holland.

“I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate],” he explained to TVLine. “Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do – and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back.

“It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again,” he continued.

No further episode specifics have been confirmed at this stage.

