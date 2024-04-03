How to watch Ripley – is it streaming?

Ripley is a new adaptation of the classic Patricia Highsmith novel, starring Andrew Scott as the title character. Here’s where and how you can watch the series, as well as if it’s on Netflix.

Patricia Highsmith wrote five novels about her most famous creation — The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Under Water.

That first book was written in 1955, and adapted as French film Plein Soleil in 1955, and then American movie The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999.

Now that same story has been turned into an eight-part Netflix series, with The Irishman scribe Steven Zaillain writing and directing, and Sherlock star Andrew Scott playing the dastardly lead. Here are full details of how to watch.

Is Ripley streaming on Netflix?

Yes, Ripley will be streaming on Netflix from April 4, 2024. All eight episodes drop at 12am PT/8am GMT.

Alongside Andrew Scott’s titular con man, the show stars Johnny Flynn as wealthy playboy Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning as his partner Marge Sherwood, and Eliot Sumner as their friend Freddie Miles.

The plot sees Tom sent to Italy by Dickie’s parents to find and retrieve their son. But being a master manipulator, he quickly ingratiates himself into Greenleaf’s life and is soon eating Dickie’s food, drinking his booze, and living in his apartment.

Both Marge and Freddie sense something is up, and as Tom’s lies pile up and suspicions are further aroused, matters come to a violent head, with devastating consequences for all.

All eight episodes launch this coming week. Check back for our review and head here to check out more titles new to streaming this month.