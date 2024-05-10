Mother of the Bride filming locations: Where was the new Netflix rom-com filmed?

Mother of the Bride’s filming locations boasted gorgeous locations, rich culture, and blue water. These are the real places used in the new Brooke Shields movie, how to visit them, and why they were perfect fits for the film.

If you enjoyed Mother of the Bride when it was released on Netflix, you’ll know the setting is crucial to the rom-com movie.

When Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) returns from London with a bombshell wedding announcement, drama from her mother’s (Brooke Shields) past makes the run-up to the big day a little less vacation-like.

Luckily for us, we got to sit back and soak up the sunny vistas while watching the romance movie… probably with a glass or two of red.

Where Mother of the Bride was filmed

Mother of the Bride was filmed on location in Thailand, mainly in Phuket.

Phuket, Thailand

Netflix

Emma’s surprise tying of the knot took the cast all the way to Thailand. A popular tourist spot thanks to the island’s colorful scenery, temperature, and sandy beaches, it was the perfect setting for a destination wedding.

While the beaches made good locations for the parties in the movie and some tender moments, the film also utilized Phuket’s Old Town, which added heaps of authenticity and charm. Famous spots like Patong Beach, Kata, and Laem Singh were featured too — though you’ll need to travel to those by boat.

This is far from the first time Phuket has been in the Hollywood limelight. You’ve seen it in The Beach, The Impossible, and Bridget Jones even visited in The Edge of Reason. Most international travelers arrive by air; Phuket International Airport is well-connected to major cities across Asia, Europe, and other continents.

Phang Nga Bay, Thailand

Netflix

This site between the mainland and Phuket is popular for water sports and boat tours. With impressive cliffs and cyan waters, it provided a serene backdrop for yacht scenes. Sailing around the bay will reveal beach coves, picturesque limestone karsts, and hidden spots that reward exploration.

Phang Nga Bay is accessible from Phuket, which is the most popular starting point for tours around the bay.

Anantara Mai Khao and Anantara Layan resort hotels, Phuket

Netflix

Netflix confirmed the destination wedding itself was shot on location at two hotels: Anantara Mai Khao and Anantara Layan. Thailand is super popular for destination weddings, and the surrounding beauty makes it obvious why. Talk about a working vacation…

Anantara Mai Khao’s villas are at the northern tip of Phuket, which has “a long stretch of golden beach fringed by lush national park.” Anantara Layan is a secluded paradise with luxury accommodations suitable for big parties and large family trips.

Those are the Mother of the Bride's filming locations.