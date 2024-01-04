Suits finally dethroned by Netflix’s new most-watched show

Since Suits’s new home on Netflix, it has dominated the streaming platform as the most-watched series for months, but it seems it’s found a worthy adversary as a new series has taken over its spot.

The 2011 legal drama was the height of TV and proved it’s still got it when added to the Netflix roster. But no one could have guessed it would overtake almost every series for the most watched during the summer months. It had fans clamoring for any inkling of a Season 9 or news of a cast reunion.

But as fate would have it, its grip on stardom started to slip. Netflix premiered its well-received series in 2023 that had fans switching gears to The Fall of the House Usher or getting reinvested in Virgin River. But a young newcomer to Netflix has taken the reigns over Suits.

Will this series find the same jaw-dropping success now that it’s found a new streaming home?

Suits outshined by popular yet new to Netflix series

Young Sheldon has switched homes from CBS to Netflix and has risen the ranks to receive the number one spot in viewership over Suits.

As part of Netflix’s licensing spree for 2023, it acquired the rights to the first five seasons of Young Sheldon. It later announced it would premiere its finale seventh season. The hit spinoff series was inspired by The Big Bang Theory. A deeper dive into the childhood of genius extraordinaire Sheldon Cooper with his family in Texas.

The series became a hit on CBS with its quirky yet heartfelt look into Sheldon’s family life. Characters like his siblings made cameos in the original series – leading to fans wanting more. With its new home at Netflix, die-hard and new fans have been binge-watching the series, and it has led to immense success.

According to Nielson’s Top 10 (via Yahoo), Young Sheldon is now the most-watched series of the lot. Jumping from fourth place overall, the series has now taken over the top spot with 1.8B viewing minutes. Suits has so far received 628M viewing hours. In a close second to the CBS series was Squid Game: The Challenge.

It’s safe to say that the legal team in Suits has been bested by the genius that is young Sheldon Cooper. The numbers can be expected to rise as Young Sheldon Season 6 is set to premiere in early 2024.

Young Sheldon is set to end with Season 7, which you can read more about here, and check out our other coverage below: