How old are fifth years in Harry Potter?

The characters in Harry Potter attend Hogwarts School from first to seventh year, but how old are they in their fifth year?

Despite being magical beings, the children in the Harry Potter franchise are still subjected to go to school like their Muggle counterparts.

All children must attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from their first year to their seventh.

But, how old is a typical Hogwarts student in their fifth year? And how old are they in the rest of their years? Here’s everything you need to know.

How old are the fifth years in Harry Potter?

The fifth year students in Harry Potter are between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.

Year 5 is the most important year in a Hogwarts student’s life as they prepare to take their O.W.L (Ordinary Wizarding Level) exams.

The O.W.Ls help determine what career each student should pursue after Hogwarts and which N.E.W.T. (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Test) courses they should take in order to achieve their dream job in their sixth year.

The amount of homework also increases exponentially during Year 5 and most of the year is spent studying.

How old are students in each year at Hogwarts?

Student range from the ages of 11 to 18 during each year of Hogwarts. Check out the full list below:

Year 1: 11 to 12 years old

Year 2: 12 to 13 years old

Year 3: 13 to 14 years old

Year 4: 14 to 15 years old

Year 5: 15 to 16 years old

Year 6: 16 to 17 years old

Year 7: 17 to 18 years old

Students in their seventh and final year at Hogwarts get the privilege of signing up for internships in the field they want to go into for a career, which includes Ministry of Magic and St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries.

Though there is no official description of a graduation ceremony, author J.K. Rowling has stated that she envisioned ceremony as the seventh years going back across the Hogwarts lake in the same boats they arrived in as first years.