Marvel Studios’ Echo just dropped on Disney+ and Hulu. So, how many episodes does Maya Lopez’s solo MCU series run for?

First announced in November 2021, Echo is a spinoff of another Disney+ series, Hawkeye. It sees Alaqua Cox reprise the Maya Lopez/Echo role, alongside her Hawkeye co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who returns as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin.

The MCU miniseries also boasts a cameo by Charlie Cox, who portrays Kingpin’s nemesis, Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Daredevil’s inclusion in Echo is arguably its most hotly anticipated element, with footage from a fight between Maya and the Man Without Fear the subject of intense pre-release scrutiny.

But the time for speculation is officially over, as Echo is finally here. So, how many episodes of the show can you expect to access when you boot up Disney+ or Hulu?

How many episodes of Echo are there?

There are five episodes of Echo, all of which are now available on Disney+ and Hulu.

What’s more, these are currently the only Echo episodes slated for release. Marvel Studios has positioned the Hawkeye spinoff as a limited series, which means a second season isn’t currently on the cards.

But this doesn’t mean that Echo’s story ends entirely once Episode 5, ‘Maya’, wraps up. On the contrary, Echo’s mid-credits scene sows the seeds for another MCU show, Daredevil: Born Again.

However, it’s unclear for now whether Cox herself will appear in either Daredevil: Born Again or another upcoming MCU project. The star is not currently attached to any publicly announced Marvel Studios productions in development.

How have critics responded to Echo?

Fans’ reactions to Echo will likely help determine whether Marvel Studios invites Cox back for another MCU outing. In that regard, she’s sitting pretty – the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Echo’s five-episode run currently sits at 75% from over 500 ratings.

Professional pundits have also largely embraced the series, as reflected by the miniseries’ 73% review score (from 40 reviews). Several reviewers singled out Cox’s performance as Echo, as well as the quality of the show’s fight scenes and its gritty tone.

Most of the criticism leveled at Echo concerned its plotting and pacing. Several reviewers also took issue with the quality of the show’s character development, as well as its perceived failure to live up to Netflix’s Daredevil series.

