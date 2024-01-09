One of the MCU’s greatest villains ever returns tonight

Take your shot: tonight marks the return of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic, intimidating villains.

The MCU’s rogues gallery is a bit hit-and-miss. For every Ego, High Evolutionary, and Killmonger, there’s a Maliketh, Whiplash, and Dreykov to even it back out.

Most people will – fairly – hold the opinion that Thanos is the greatest antagonist in the franchise’s history. It’s hard to argue too hard against it: he was carefully, cleverly built up from the distant outset of Infinity War, and his inevitable arrival (with Josh Brolin’s incredible mo-cap performance) changed the hierarchy of power with the snap of his fingers.

Those of culture will hold different opinions. If we cast our mind back to Marvel’s short-lived Defenders endeavor on Netflix, one villain stands tall above the rest. He’s not the good samaritan, he’s not the priest or the Levite… he’s the ill intent.

Kingpin returns to MCU tomorrow in Echo

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return in Echo, the MCU’s new TV series hitting Disney Plus tonight (January 9). Check out the trailer below:

D’Onofrio made his debut in Netflix’s Daredevil, New York’s most feared crime lord with a penchant for violence – and a hatred of the Man without Fear. Years after the streamer’s small-screen franchise was axed, he made a brief Disney-fied appearance in Hawkeye, but Echo marks the TV-MA comeback every fan has been waiting for.

At the premiere, D’Onofrio said: “Kingpin is back for sure, and he’s gonna get what he wants like always. That’s what’s gonna happen.”

In early reactions, one user wrote: “#Echo told me everything I needed to know which is Daredevil: Born Again from Marvel Studios will be PEAK Daredevil and Kingpin feel just like they were in their show!”

“With #Echo I had almost the same feelings as with Daredevil at the time. If you liked what you saw on Netflix, you’re going to like this. Alaqua Cox is impeccable and Vincent D’Onofrio with his Kingpin is the best thing that happened to the MCU. It’s this way, Marvel,” another tweeted.

Kingpin has been billed as the “Thanos of the street-level MCU” going forward, so you should expect to see him again after Echo. “I think stay tuned to how this show ends and where we see him next. As a Kingpin fan myself, that sounds awesome and I know Vincent would love it,” producer Richie Palmer told Comic Book.

Echo premieres on Disney Plus and Hulu on January 9. Find out more here.