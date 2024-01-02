The MCU fanbase is split regarding the quality of a Daredevil-centric fight scene in upcoming Disney+ series Echo.

All five episodes of Echo debut on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. A spinoff of 2021’s Hawkeye, the series charts the exploits of ex-crime boss Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox).

While plot details remain largely under wraps for now, Hawkeye’s Vincent D’Onofrio is confirmed to reprise the role of Echo’s estranged adoptive uncle and mentor, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Charlie Cox will also appear as Matt Murdock/Daredevil – a cause for much excitement among MCU fans, although some aren’t convinced Marvel Studios has nailed the Man Without Fear’s return.

Daredevil fight from Echo divides Marvel fans

The reason for these concerns? A sneak peek fight scene between Echo and Daredevil currently doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), which left more than a few viewers underwhelmed.

“It looks so bad,” complained one X user. “Why does this look so bad and slow?” pondered a second. “This is utter garbage, nothing about this compares to Netflix Daredevil,” declared a third. “This is horrible choreography, these Disney + shows can’t do fight scenes right to save their own lives.”

That said, plenty of MCU devotees were impressed by what Marvel Studios has cooked up. “We’re so back,” enthused one fan. “This fight sequence is SO TOUGH,” agreed another. “I think that this is the [show] that gets Marvel back on track.” “I like this sequence,” chimed in a third. “At least all the moves can be seen, no shaky cam or cuts.”

Marvel Studios exec talks up Echo’s “grittier” storytelling

Of course, fans won’t know for certain how good (or bad) the Echo/Daredevil fight is until the full set piece airs on January 9. They’ll also be treated to a decidedly less family-friendly take on the MCU, as executive producer Brad Winderbaum noted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a little on the grittier side for Marvel, and shows the breadth of what Marvel is capable of,” Winderbaum said. “It is sort of a new direction for the brand, especially for Disney+.”

Director Sydney Freeland elaborated further, insisting that Echo wouldn’t soft-peddle the impact of its superhero conflicts. “People on our show – they bleed. They die,” Freeland explained. “They get killed and there are real-world consequences.”

For all the latest Echo content, check out Dexerto's full coverage here.