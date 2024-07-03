Horror movie “more disturbing than A Serbian Film” is free to stream right now

Are you a sicko looking to ruin your family’s night with a horror movie that’ll leave you feeling “dirty”, even more so than A Serbian Film? We’ve got you covered.

A Serbian Film isn’t one of the best horror movies of all time, but it’s become a shorthand for extreme horror, maintaining notoriety in the 14 years since its release.

Yes, it’s ridiculously graphic and pushes viewers to their limit, but the genre has better – and, more importantly, nastier – delights, if you know where to look.

If you’re feeling especially brave, you should check out 2012’s Found, which is available to stream for free on Tubi in the US. If you’re in the UK, you just need a VPN to watch it. Get a taste of what to expect in the trailer below:

The film follows Marty (Gavin Brown), a 12-year-old boy who isn’t having the best time of it. He’s a smart kid, but he gets bullied at school and he doesn’t have a great relationship with his parents. Oh, one other thing: his brother is a psychotic serial killer.

It has a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, and while its audience rating is down at 47%, it’s a regular favorite of horror fans on Reddit. For example, one user called it “easily one of the most disturbing films I’ve ever seen.”

“Maybe even more disturbing than A Serbian Film. Never thought I’d write those words,” another wrote, adding: “[Director] Scott Schirmer broaches taboos that most films won’t go near, no matter how extreme they intend to be… and they hit you like an unexpected punch to the gut.”

“I’ve seen the most extreme movies there is to find but something about this film and especially the ending just left me with so much grief. A Serbian film, vomit gore trilogy, August underground series; they were all fine for shock value. But this film left me feeling dirty after watching,” a third wrote.

If that’s not enough for you, we have another suggestion: Megan is Missing, though you’ll only want to watch that once. You can also check out our list of horror movies coming out in 2024, including Longlegs, MaXXXine, and more.