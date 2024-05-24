Curve short film: How to watch the “intense & uncomfortable” horror movie

Making any movies is no mean feat, regardless of its runtime. So, when a great short film crosses our paths, we should pay attention, and Curve will definitely deliver the most intense nine minutes of your day.

The best movies are all founded on having a great story, but while feature films get hours to play with to explore a narrative, short films have certain restrictions. So, how do you tell a fascinating story in under 10 minutes?

When it comes to horror movies in the short film world, filmmakers come up with high concept ideas and work creatively to bring them to life. That’s exactly what Curve offers, as big ideas and ambiguous themes collide.

So, what is Curve about exactly? And can you watch it on any streaming services? Here’s the lowdown on this little movie.

How to watch Curve

You don’t need to subscribe to any streamers to watch Curve, you can catch the full film right here, via Short of the Week on YouTube.

If you’re into short films (you should be), then we highly recommend their channel. Short of the Week has a wide range of different genres, and they’re all really high quality, interesting short films.

What is Curve about?

It’s a very simple concept: a woman wakes up to find herself clinging to a steep curving wall that hangs over a dark abyss. If you don’t want to know how Curve ends, look away now!

The film starts with crashing waves, as the woman discovers the perils of her situation. Bloody and bruised, she looks down to see an endless black hole beneath her, and it’s screaming back at her, suggesting some kind of sentience.

Tim Egan

Desperate to escape, the woman tries to climb up the incline, but keeps slipping due to the blood on her hands. Then, just as she appears to be making progress thanks to the idea of wrapping a metal chain around her hands, it starts to rain, causing her to lose her grip again.

The film ends with a shot of the curved walls and rain pouring down. It’s left open to interpretation, but her chances of survival don’t look good.

What have people said about Curve?

Those watching the short film have suggested it is a metaphor for depression, and the fight to either get out of that state of mind, or let is consume you.

Over on Reddit, users have described Curve as an “intense and uncomfortable” short, and one that was “amazingly well done on a technical level.”

Another viewer says “the tension is palpable,” while another says, “Christ. The soles of my feet were tingling the entire time!”

For more short films, check out Backstroke, Intruders, and Momma. We’ve also got recommendations of the best new movies streaming this month, if you prefer something a little longer.