New “sicko” horror movie may be nastier than In a Violent Nature & Longlegs

A new “sicko” horror movie has been generating plenty of hype, looking set to be even nastier than two of the most anticipated upcoming genre flicks: In a Violent Nature and Longlegs.

Given it’s now officially unrated (in other words, too violent even for an R), you can expect Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature to be a brutal watch — there were even reports of an audience member vomiting in an early screening.

Then, in July, it’ll finally be time for Longlegs, the serial killer occult horror that has fans hailing it as the “scariest movie of 2024” due to its creepy, cryptic teasers.

Both horror movies are set to bring their own unique brand of brutality, but one looks set to top them both: The Substance.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore, the film has quickly become the most talked-about premiere at Cannes.

As well as seeing Moore in her first major role in years, its gruesome body horror scenes and biting feminist subtext has seen The Substance earn 89% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

Writer Josh Parham described the flick as a “dark and twisted fable regarding Hollywood’s obsession with youth and beauty,” adding, “Moore and Margaret Qualley are both superb in this excessively gory spectacle of body horror. This one is for the sickos.”

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich added, “The Substance is absolutely f**king insane and by *far* the best film in Competition so far. An instant body horror classic, equal parts Freaky Friday and The Fly, Demi Moore going full demented.”

John-Kristian Dalseth went as far as to say he’s in disbelief that the movie even exists.

“More outrageous than you can ever imagine, with a director determined to blow your mind,” he wrote. “You will never look at Demi Moore the same way again. It’s hard to believe this film actually exists.”

The story itself centers on an aging celebrity (Moore) who undergoes an experimental drug treatment that creates a temporary, younger, and more beautiful version of herself (Qualley).

The moment she transforms alone has been described as disgusting and twisted, with a dose of dark humor. And things only get more horrific from here.

There’s currently no official release date for The Substance, although it’s expected to arrive by the end of the year. Until then, be sure to check out In a Violent Nature when it lands in cinemas on May 31, as well as Longlegs, which drops on July 12.

You can also check out all of the other horror movies to get excited about in 2024, as well as new movies coming to streaming this month.