Horror TikToker reveals top “do not watch movie” and fans agree

A horror TikToker has revealed her top “do not watch” movies, and fans are in agreement about one in particular.

While there are plenty of horror movies to get excited about in 2024, TikTok user @cvnela — who’s amassed 1.6 million followers with her horror content — is looking back at the films that made her say, “Never again.”

You could argue that fear is subjective, but it appears everyone is in agreement about one film in particular: The Human Centipede 2.

Although the original Human Centipede veers into comedic territory, Tom Six’s 2011 sequel is a visceral exploitation horror and a straight-up attack on the senses.

Elaborating on the movie, she says: “You might be saying, ‘But girl, why are you skipping number one?’ Because number two was the most disturbing for me.

“It’s about this Human Centipede 1 fanatic who tries to recreate what he saw in The Human Centipede 1 film. But instead of doing it with three people he decides to do it with 12.

“This movie is grotesque, I literally had it when I saw the main character of the movie. And then I double had it when the baby scene happened.”

If you know, you know.

For the uninitiated, a Human Centipede is a process in which a number of unwilling victims are surgically joined together — mouth to anus.

While the premise in itself is truly horrific, the follow-up takes it to a whole other level. Just to reiterate, the baby scene is utterly grim and one of many reasons the film was initially banned in the UK and Australia.

If you haven’t seen it, we’ll explain – but just be warned that it’s a spoiler and some may find this content distressing…

In the film, ​​the villain, Martin Lomax, kidnaps a pregnant woman named Rachel with the intention of making her one of the 12 in his human centipede. She manages to escape the warehouse and jump into a car outside, but the stress of the situation forces her into labor.

As Martin tries to break into the car, she gives birth in the driver’s seat. But immediately after, she steps on the accelerator to get away, accidentally crushing her baby’s skull.

Horror fans have been taking to the comments section to agree that the sequel is a “don’t watch” movie, with one writing: “The Human Centipede 1 was bad enough, but the second one left a mental scar that never healed me and a few friends.”

“I should’ve listened. I just watched The Human Centipede 2. I just… umm,” said another, while a third added, “The Human Centipede 2 is outrageous.”

