“Disturbing” new horror series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is streaming now

If you’re a horror fan, you might want to check out a “disturbing” new series that has earned a tidy 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics. What’s more, it’s available to stream right now.

While there are plenty of new horror movies to get excited about in 2024, the same can be said about TV shows — from the anticipated From Season 3 to Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

But one anthology series has just released a second chapter, and it’s already proving a hit with critics and audiences alike. Them: The Scare is creator Little Marvin’s follow-up to Them, the 2021 Amazon Prime Video series that centered on a Black family who move to an all-white neighborhood in the 1950s, only to discover their neighbors aren’t the only evil forces they have to contend with.

Although it received mixed reviews at the time, Season 2 is proving a hit. The story itself jumps forward in time to 1991, with Deborah Ayorinde — who played the lead matriarch in the first chapter – starring as Detective Dawn Reeve. When Reeve is assigned a gruesome murder case, once again malevolent forces take a grip on her family.

Since all eight episodes of Them: The Scare dropped on Prime Video, the horror series has earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, as well as 94% from audiences.

As said by Hypertextual, “Them: The Scare, the second installment of the anthology, is a brilliant piece of psychological body horror, much more interesting and better crafted than its predecessor.”

Decider recommended to “stream it,” adding, “The first episode of Them: The Scare does a good job at setting the scene and giving viewers the creeps from the jump.” While CBR said, “Although more tentative and cautious than the last season, Them: The Scare improves on tastefulness, creepiness and aesthetic pleasantness.”

If you’re wondering what viewers at home are saying, one wrote, “This season was absolutely profound. A must-watch thriller and horror,” while another described Season 2 as “intense and gripping.”

A third added, “This second season has an outstanding group of actors. Just another great season of Them. The storyline keeps you on the edge and in suspense. Great series for horror fans.”

Alongside Ayorinde, the cast includes Pam Grier as Athena Reeve, Luke James as Edmund Gaines, Joshua J. Williams as Kel Reeve, and Jeremy Bobb as Detective Ronald McKinney.

Them: The Scare is available to stream on Amazon Prime video now.

