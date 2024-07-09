Yellowstone star’s brutal horror movie that ‘causes panic attacks’ is streaming now

On the lookout for your next horror fix? You’re in luck – a harrowing movie featuring one of Yellowstone’s best stars is now on streaming, and it may gave you a panic attack.

If you’re one of the people who find nasty, disturbing horror comforting, Eden Lake will be right up your alley.

Directed by James Watkins (who’s helming the upcoming Speak No Evil remake), the 2008 horror-thriller is a bit like a British version of The Strangers – only way more brutal.

The plot follows a young couple, played by Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth, one of the best Yellowstone characters) and Michael Fassbender, whose romantic getaway at a secluded lake turns into a bloody nightmare when they encounter a group of violent local youths.

Article continues after ad

The gang start antagonizing them with pranks that escalate into downright torture, culminating in one of the bleakest horror movie endings of the decade.

Article continues after ad

Just in case that didn’t grab your attention, a recent Reddit thread asked users about the movies that made them feel like they were going to have a panic attack – and the top response is Eden Lake.

“Eden Lake messed me up after I first watched it,” another agreed, while a third added, “I second Eden Lake, so much dread.”

A fourth chimed in, “Eden Lake will forever be my anxiety trigger,” with a fifth commenting, “Eden Lake and The Strangers are my top three horror films.”

Article continues after ad

While many fans agreed that they like the flick as an effective horror, others said it’s a film they could only stomach once.

“Eden Lake is one of those movies you only watch once,” said one. “That movie not only almost gave me a heart attack, it p**ses me off every time I think about it.”

A second wrote, “I HATE Eden Lake because it’s so effective! One of the only horror films I’ll only watch once.”

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, I couldn’t finish Eden Lake,” stated another. “I’d had a rough day at work and it really set me off.”

Article continues after ad

If this sounds like the film for you or you want to revisit it, Eden Lake is available to stream for free via Tubi or on Amazon Prime Video.

While you’re there, take a look at our rundown of the best horrors on Amazon right now. We’ve also got guides to Longlegs, Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.