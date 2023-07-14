Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 streaming?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has finally arrived – so, here’s how to watch it and if and when it’s available on streaming, as well as any 4K and Blu-ray pre-order information.

We’re 27 years deep into the M:I franchise, and Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have done it again. In our review, we called it a “whooping, stirring bonanza of cinema magic; this is what the big screen was made for.”

The movie follows Ethan Hunt and his death-dodging IMF crew as they pursue (and evade) the most dangerous intelligence apparatus on the face of the planet: the Entity, an all-seeing, invisible AI that has its sights set on global domination, and everyone wants a piece of the action.

With the film in cinemas now, here’s how to watch Dead Reckoning Part 1 and whether or not it’s on streaming.

How to watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is exclusively available in cinemas now.

We’d recommend seeing it in IMAX or another premium large format like Dolby Cinema; there are set pieces in this movie that are designed for the biggest screen you can find.

Also, the clock is very much ticking: while it will remain in cinemas for weeks to come, Oppenheimer will swoop up every IMAX screen for itself, so if you want to experience it at its best, book your tickets quickly.

When is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 on streaming?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 doesn’t have a streaming release date – but it could be a while yet.

First of all, it’ll definitely be added to Paramount+ eventually, alongside the rest of the entries in the franchise. It’ll likely be made available to buy or rent digitally before then, so we’ll keep this space updated as soon as we have a date.

However, there’s no firm indicator of when exactly moviegoers will be able to watch it at home. While Scream 6 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves came to the platform 45 days after their theatrical release, their box office hauls were modest, so an earlier streaming drop made sense.

Then you have a blockbuster like Top Gun: Maverick, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, that took nearly seven months (a whopping 209 days, to be precise) to come to Paramount+.

Here’s the long and short of it: if M:I7 performs well in theaters, it won’t be coming to streaming anytime soon. Don’t worry, we’ll keep this article updated with any fresh information.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Blu-ray and 4K pre-orders

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 4K and Blu-ray orders have begun.

You can check out Walmart’s selection here, which includes a snazzy 4K steelbook. Amazon is also accepting pre-orders here.

We don’t have any information on special features yet, but we’ll pop them in here as soon as they’re made available.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is in cinemas worldwide now. Check out our other coverage below:

