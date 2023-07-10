Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is out now, and this is your guide to whether the movie has a post-credits scene.

Mission: Impossible 7 – subtitled Dead Reckoning Part 1 – is in UK cinemas now, with the official synopsis as follows:

“In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

We’re going to discuss whether the movie has a post-credits scene now, so MINOR SPOILERS ahead…

Does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 have a post-credits scene?

No, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 does not have a post-credits scene. There’s no mid-credits scene either.

That’s in-keeping with the previous Mission: Impossible movies, none of which had a post-credits scene to set plot up or tease a sequel.

Dead Reckoning doesn’t need to do the latter, as it’s the first installment of a two-part story. The movie ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger, which we explain here. While Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 is set to hit screens next summer, on June 28, 2024.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 cast – Who stars in the movie?

Here’s the main cast in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, including the actors and characters they play.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is in UK cinemas now. You can read our review of the movie here. We’ve also ranked the movies by the impossibility of Tom Cruise’s stunts here, while you can find out which characters die in the sequel here.