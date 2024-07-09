Wanda must return to the MCU, because it needs her

Following the Scarlet Witch’s ‘death’ in Doctor Strange 2, the MCU has been worse for wear without Wanda Maximoff. However, with the precedent set by Marvel Comics and an undying fandom, there’s a chance she could still be alive.

And, let’s be honest, Marvel movies could do with an OG to boost their approval rating after a string of mediocre superhero TV shows.

Wanda bolstered Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ box office, starred in the best Marvel series (WandaVision), and is one of the most powerful characters. We need her back in the fray.

Doctor Strange 2 left us in a confusing spot, thanks to the multiverse concept that underpins Phase 5, but there are several ways the troubled mother of two could return in upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

We don’t know if Wanda is still alive in the MCU

The original Wanda is likely dead in the MCU. She was crushed at the end of Doctor Strange 2, but we’ll probably see a variant or revived version in the future.

Article continues after ad

Disney

She hasn’t appeared in new movies or Disney+ shows since, so it’s probable our Wanda, who we’ve followed since Age of Ultron, is gone.

Many of us thought she might have manifested a protective bubble around herself or otherwise escaped. If she did, she’s done a good job hiding since then.

There are countless multiverse variants, but unfortunately, the one we’ve known and loved may be down for the count. Especially after the Agatha All Along trailer featured Aubrey Plaza’s character reiterating that Wanda is “gone”.

Article continues after ad

That said, Wanda disappeared for months in Marvel Comics on different occasions, whether believed missing or dead, before bouncing back eventually. There’s a precedent here.

Wanda’s death explained

Doctor Strange 2 showed Wanda’s ‘death’ when the Darkhold temple on Mount Wundagore collapsed, but we never saw a body.

After shaking the corrupting book’s influence, Wanda realized she had gone off the deep end (girlbossed too close to the sun) and needed to stop what she set in motion.

Article continues after ad

She destroyed the book in every universe to redeem herself, preventing a multiverse catastrophe in the process as Mount Wundagore crumbled around her.

Article continues after ad

Because we never saw a body, and the Scarlet Witch’s reality-warping abilities are second to none, there was speculation it was a fake-out death.

How she could return

Wanda could come back to the MCU as a variant. Or, the original Earth 616 Scarlet Witch could be revived by a powerful sorcerer like Stephen Strange or Agatha Harkness.

The entire point of the multiverse is that it introduces other universes. We’ve already met another Wanda: the one who almost had her life stolen in Doctor Strange 2.

Whether it’s that far less traumatized Wanda or another variant, there are multiple versions to pull from.

Article continues after ad

Actor Elizabeth Olsen admitted she wanted to pause the MCU conveyor belt. In Variety’s 2023 Actors on Actors, she said, “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I loved it. I think the reason I’m not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m proud of what we were able to do. WandaVision was a surprising opportunity.”

Article continues after ad

Feige, meanwhile, said the multiverse makes “anything possible,” concerning the Scarlet Witch returning.

Wanda going into hiding before being tracked down by her son, Billy, (possibly Joe Locke’s mystery Agatha character) would be a faithful adaptation of the comics, following a nice break for Olsen. If a project as novel as WandaVision is pitched, it may be hard to turn down.

Article continues after ad

How Witches’ Road might play a part

The Agatha All Along teaser trailer featured the Witches’ Road, a plane of existence accessible to magic users Wanda could hypothetically be hiding in.

Disney The Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along.

The teaser has Kathryn Hahn’s villain planning to tread the perilous path with a coven, as it’s not meant to be walked alone. Also noteworthy, it’s hard to detect magic users who have entered the plane.

The concept was introduced in James Robinson’s Scarlet Witch (Vol. 2) #3 in February 2016. The story follows Wanda and Agatha’s ghost entering it to fix a problem with Witchcraft.

Article continues after ad

While the Agatha series departs from the source material, if the original Wanda somehow survived Multiverse of Madness, Witches’ Road would be a sensible place to find her. After all, not anyone can go there – only the most talented magic-wielders.

Article continues after ad

The MCU needs Wanda alive

Marvel Comics Wanda in Scarlet Witch (Vol. 2) Issue #3.

Marvel needs to do something to build back the momentum it has bled since Endgame. Bringing back one of the most beloved and successful supporting Avengers would be a step in the right direction, creatively.

Olsen is an incredible talent, WandaVision remains a triumph for Marvel, and the Scarlet Witch is one of the best aces to throw at the next big bad. Whatever is coming in Avengers 5, Doctor Strange putting aside their differences to draft Wanda in would be a worthwhile risk.

Like Jean Grey, Wanda is a character whose mere existence poses a threat; unbelievable power in bodies that don’t always have total control. Frankly, it’s too spicy to leave on the bench.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Scarlet Witch is a convincing anti-hero in comics and on screen; bringing her back in small doses would be an exciting way to add a different dynamic to what has, sadly, become rather stale.

It’s also fair to say she’s just an engaging, likable character, even if she occasionally threatens the whole of reality.

While we can’t say for sure if Wanda is alive in the MCU, we can prepare for the next Phase. Here’s what we know about Avengers Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four release date, and the X-Men movies timeline.