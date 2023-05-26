How long is the Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 runtime?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the seventh (and possibly penultimate) entry in Tom Cruise’s action franchise – so, how long is its runtime?

Off the back of Top Gun: Maverick’s expectation-shattering success last year, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022 and receiving several Oscar nominations, Cruise is back with more high-octane, death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible 7.

In Dead Reckoning Part 1, believed to be the first of a two-part finale, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team “embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands,” as per the official synopsis.

Ahead of the movie’s release this summer, here’s what to expect from the runtime.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 runtime

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has a runtime of two hours and 36 minutes (156 minutes), making it the longest movie in the franchise.

This is still a sizeable length, but it’s shorter than earlier rumored. Paramount President Bob Bakish earlier said he’d “seen a bunch” of M:I7, and while the test screening audience “lost their mind”, it was “too long” and needed to be cut down.

As for how it compares to the other entries in the series, we’ve listed them with their runtimes below:

Mission: Impossible — 110 minutes

Mission: Impossible 2 — 124 minutes

Mission: Impossible III — 126 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — 133 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — 131 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Fallout — 147 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 — 156 minutes

Earlier this week, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed “picture lock” on the upcoming blockbuster.

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most,” the synopsis continues.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is due to hit cinemas on July 12, 2023. Find out more here.