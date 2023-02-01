Harrison Ford admits he “always wanted” to make one last Indiana Jones film

Harrison Ford has weighed in on his return to the role of Indiana Jones, speaking on how important it was to him that he was able to finish the story and get the chance to come back for one more run.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Harrison Ford in his iconic role as Indiana Jones. The new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is shaping up to be one of 2023’s biggest new releases. And while it may have been over a decade since Ford last stepped into the role, the actor always wanted to make one last Indiana Jones film to properly send the character off.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Variety, Ford explained how he “always wanted to do it,” when speaking about the upcoming fifth installment. “I wanted to do the rest of the story to see the end of his career.”

Disney Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones for his fifth and final movie.

And while Ford is seemingly happy to be back for Dial of Destiny, he has once again doubled down on the idea that it will be his final time donning the iconic Fedora. “It’s the last time for me.”

However, that’s not to say the franchise won’t live on through other characters and in different ways. Back in November 2022, Variety reported that an Indiana Jones Disney Plus TV show set in the larger universe of the franchise might be in the works.

Article continues after ad

However, it was further reported that this rumored TV series is currently looking for a lead writer to put pen to paper for the script. Given the show is still shopping around for a scriptwriter, it is likely that it is very early into development.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2023.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.