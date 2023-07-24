Greta Gerwig reveals origin of Barbie’s jaw-dropping final line

With the premiere of Barbie, Greta Gerwig has revealed the origin of the film’s jaw-dropping and hilarious final line.

At long last, Greta Gerwig’s latest pink-themed masterpiece Barbie has finally premiere, delighting fans of all ages.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie follows Barbie and Ken as they go on a joint journey of self discovery and learning what it means to be more than a doll.

As the rave reviews and massive box office earnings roll in, the film’s director has taken some time to reveal the origin of the film’s shocking and hilarious final line. Warning: massive Barbie spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Gerwig explains the emotional reason behind Barbie’s final line

For those who don’t know, Barbie ends with the self titled doll (Margot Robbie) making amends with how she treated Ken (Ryan Gosling) and sending him on his way to be his own person outside of their ‘relationship.’ As for Barbie’s personal ending, she decides that she wants to be human and experience life as a real life woman.

The final moments of the film see Barbie being dropped off at a building by her new family and her eagerly approaching a receptionist with the line, “I’m here to see my gynecologist!” This is a reference to the face that Barbie doesn’t have a vagina but, now that she does, she needs to get it checked out.

Article continues after ad

In a interview with USA Today, Greta Gerwig, the film director, explained the reason why she chose to end the movie with this line stating: “With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.”

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros.

Gerwig continued: “And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy … I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ – that’s both funny and emotional. There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”

It’s an extremely powerful, and hilarious, line to end on as the Barbie movie as a whole celebrates every part of being a woman and Gerwig’s idea to leave audiences on this note is just another reason why she was the perfect choice to make this movie.

Article continues after ad

Barbie is now playing in theaters. Check out our other coverage about the film below: