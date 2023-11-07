Chronicles of Narnia Netflix reboot from Barbie director gets big update

Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia Netflix reboot just received a massive update when it comes to its production.

Greta Gerwig has had a whirlwind of a year as her film Barbie completely dominated box offices with its fun but real portrayal of how the iconic doll would feel in the real world.

Because of her massive success, Gerwig was then tapped to direct Netflix’s reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia, which hasn’t seen a franchise film since 2010.

Article continues after ad

Though not a lot is known about this production, a recent announcement has given fans more insight into the project.

Article continues after ad

According to an exclusive obtained by Collider, Gerwig’s reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia is slated to start production in 2024.

The outlet asked Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, which projects he was looking forward to seeing and he stated, “Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Gerwig has signed on to complete two Narnia films for Netflix with Matthew Aldrich, the co-writer of Coco, signed on to help write the first film.

The Chronicles of Narnia are based on a series of novels written by C. S. Lewis; the first novel was published in 1950 and the seventh and final novel was published in 1956.

Article continues after ad

There have been three film adaptations of the franchise which did decent numbers at the box office and a 1980s British TV series adaptation that ran for three seasons.

Article continues after ad

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.