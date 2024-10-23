The Apothecary Diaries Season 2: Release date, first trailer, and more

The Apothecary Diaries will be returning with Season 2, featuring new mysteries and characters, so here’s everything we know so far.

The Apothecary Diaries is based on a light novel of the same name, and swiftly became one of the best anime of year after its premiere. The anime show debuted in October 2024 and became a sensation, gathering praise from fans and critics alike.

The unique storytelling, captivating characters, mesmerizing art style, and soundtrack attracted a global audience. The story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary, who uses her wits to survive in the inner palace.

We’ll soon get a second season of the anime, as renewal was confirmed soon aft ehr first season ended.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will start on January 10, 2025.

The second season was announced as soon as the first one was concluded. It’s lined up for the Winter 2025 anime season. The release date was announced along with the first teaser and new key visual.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 trailer

The first trailer was released on October 22, 2024.

The 90-second teaser focuses primarily on the main characters Maomao and Jinshi as the latter asks for her help yet again. There’s a case he’s stuck with and he has no choice but to seek out Maomao, who solves mysteries for entertainment.

We see glimpses of new characters and several horses galloping, hinting at a war. Furthermore, we also see Maomao’s mother, Fengxian having a breakdown again. The teaser ends with Maomao asking JInshi to go to a drugstore with her.

What is the plot?

Crunchyroll

The story begins with Maomao, a genius young apothecary being kidnapped and sold to the inner palace as a servant girl. While she tries to lay low, her genius catches the eye of Jinshi, the eunuch in charge of the inner palace.

Maomao is not only a genius in apothecary, but she has a knack for solving the most difficult cases. We soon find the duo working together in several cases as the story reveals that Jinshi is hiding a major secret from her.

Season 1 ended with Maomao’s father, Lakan welcoming her sickly mother home from the brothel. While the first season focused mostly on the inner court, the upcoming season will dive into the imperial court with new cases for our genius protagonist to solve.

How many episodes will there be?

Currently, there’s no confirmation about the number of episodes in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2.

However, Season 1 had 24 episodes, so we can assume Season 2 will most likely have about the same number. We will update this space once we have new information.

Where can you watch The Apothecary Diaries Season 2?

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll starting January 10, 2024.

So far, the dub release date hasn’t been announced but we can expect new information as soon as the second season debuts. Additionally, the first season is also streaming on Prime Video, so we can expect the upcoming season to land there at some point as well.

