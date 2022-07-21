Godzilla Apple TV+ series casts Kurt Russell and son Wyatt

Cameron Frew . 28 minutes ago

Like father, like son: Kurt and Wyatt Russell will start together in the Godzilla series coming to Apple TV+.

In 2014’s Godzilla, the titular kaiju resurfaces to fight “MUTOs” causing havoc across the US. In King of the Monsters, Godzilla takes on a smattering of Titans, including King Ghidorah. In Godzilla vs. Kong… well, you can probably guess what happens.

Despite not always landing with critics, each installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been a success, boasting old-school creature features with today’s bombastic CGI.

While work has already begun on another sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, development continues on a spinoff series on Apple TV+ with Godzilla, other Titans, and a powerful father-son duo.

Kurt & Wyatt Russell join Godzilla series on Apple TV+

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt have been cast together in the series, which is set to expand Legendary’s cinematic universe with more never-before-seen monsters, as well as including Godzilla.

This marks the first time the stars have appeared together in a film since Wyatt portrayed a young version of Kurt in the 1998 film Soldier. Of late, Kurt has starred in Fast and Furious 9 and Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles movies, while Wyatt appeared as US Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

They join a cast that also includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

What is the Godzilla Apple TV+ series about?

A synopsis of the show, as per Variety, reads: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

The series has been co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, with Black serving as showrunner and WandaVision’s Matt Shakman directing the first two episodes.

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 most recently cast Dan Stevens, who’s reuniting with The Guest director Adam Wingard for the sequel. There are no plot details at the time of writing, but it’s expected to revolve around another brawl between the Titans, despite seeming to go their separate ways last time.

While there’s no release date for the Godzilla Apple TV+ series, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024.