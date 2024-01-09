Godzilla x Kong villain is the MonsterVerse’s “greatest threat” ever

Director Adam Wingard just declared Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s Skar King the MonsterVerse’s most formidable villain yet.

That’s saying something, too. After all, Godzilla: King of the Monsters featured legendary three-headed Godzilla antagonist King Ghidorah. Oversized Pteranodon Rodan showed up in the 2019 flick, as well.

What’s more, King of the Monsters’ 2021 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, introduced Mechagodzilla: a robotic recreation of its namesake designed to wipe out Titans like Kong.

Yet for all their considerable might, none of these baddies is a patch on the Skar King according to Wingard.

Godzilla x Kong villain is the MonsterVerse’s biggest threat ever

Wingard hyped the Skar King’s arrival in Godzilla x Kong in a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar+).

“What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before,” he said. “Which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a Titan itself.”

“The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity,” Wingard continued. “I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies.

“It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one Titan!”

The Skar King is an orangutan-like Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism (or MUTO). He’s largely shrouded in mystery for now, although we do know he wields a whip made from a Titan’s spine.

Godzilla x Kong trailer splits the franchise’s fanbase

This gnarly weapon, coupled with Wingard’s comments, suggests an epic slugfest awaits fans in Godzilla x Kong. Yet some fans still aren’t sold on the MonsterVerse’s action-oriented take on the kaiju genre, based on their reactions to the Godzilla x Kong trailer.

Notably, many fans compared the trailer unfavorably to the more meditative vibe of Toho Studios’ Godzilla Minus One. However, other franchise devotees defended Godzilla x Kong’s blockbuster approach, insisting there’s room for both breeds of creature feature.

