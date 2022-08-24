New King Kong series coming to Disney Plus

A new King Kong series is in development for Disney+, with James Wan attached to produce.

The “eighth wonder of the world” first debuted on the big screen in 1933. It’s been nearly 90 years since then, and King Kong has appeared in 11 more movies, including Peter Jackson’s King Kong, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

The latter two films are part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse which kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla. Kong will return in an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel in 2024.

However, the new Disney+ series isn’t part of the same franchise, marking the “dawn of a new Kong.”

King Kong series in the works for Disney Plus

As per Deadline, Disney+ is developing a series “tracking the original story of the famous ape”, with James Wan’s Atomic Monster set to produce and Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom penning the script.

It’ll be the first live-action series set in the Kong universe, the outlet notes, said to be a “serialized action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong.”

The series will “explore the mythology of King Kong’s origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home based on IP from Merian C. Cooper’s original books and the new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito.”

Is the King Kong Disney Plus series part of the MonsterVerse?

No, it’s not part of the MonsterVerse with Godzilla. King Kong has a complicated history when it comes to rights, but the original story’s copyright was never renewed, meaning it’s in the public domain.

However, the first movie isn’t public domain, nor is the character himself. Basically, Kong as a brand isn’t wholly owned by one person or company, meaning several spinoffs are possible.

Bear in mind, Apple TV is also working on its own Godzilla series with Kurt and Wyatt Russell, which will likely allude to Kong in some form – but it won’t be in anyway connected to the Disney+ show.

The King Kong Disney+ series doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.