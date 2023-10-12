Frasier reboot release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Hey baby, I hear the blues are calling (a new kind of) tossed salad and scrambled eggs – Dr. Crane is back in the building. Here’s everything you need to know about the Frasier reboot release schedule.

Almost 20 years after the initial sitcom was brought to a close, Kelsey Grammer’s holier-than-thou psychiatrist is back on the small screen once again.

Originally a character brought into the 1982 show Cheers!, the character gained such immense popularity that it was brought back for a solo run in 1993, lasting for 11 seasons.

Though some familiar faces might not be returning to the reboot, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.

How many episodes of the Frasier reboot are there?

The Frasier reboot has a total of 10 episodes.

Paramount+ announced that the first two episodes of the Frasier reboot would premiere on the platform on the above date, with episodes releasing weekly after that.

The 10-episode season will begin airing on October 17 at 9:15pm ET on CBS for those without a Paramount+ subscription.

Frasier reboot release schedule

The release schedule for the Frasier reboot looks something like this:

Episode 1 & 2: October 12

Episode 3: October 19

Episode 4: October 26

Episode 5: November 2

Episode 6: November 9

Episode 7: November 16

Episode 8: November 23

Episode 9: November 30

Episode 10: December 7

There will be no mid-season breaks, meaning the Frasier reboot release schedule will run straight through from start to finish. Most episodes have a certain number of guest stars, with more familiar faces appearing as the series goes on.

Frasier reboot episode titles

Here are some of the titles for upcoming Frasier reboot episodes:

Episode 1: ‘The Good Father’

Episode 2: ‘Moving In’

Episode 3: ‘Air Force Wong’

Episode 4: ‘Trivial Pursuits’

Episode 5: ‘The Founders’ Society’

Episode 6: TBC

Episode 7: TBC

Episode 8: TBC

Episode 9: ‘The Fix Is In’

Episode 10: ‘Reindeer Games’

The show’s official synopsis reads “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building.”

Arriving in Boston after his father’s funeral, Frasier looks to set his relationship straight with his own son, Freddy. Planning to leave for Paris soon after, Frasier finds that there might be more in Boston for him than meets the eye, as old and new friends offer him a future in the city.

That’s all we know at present, but you can check out our other TV hubs below…

