Frasier reboot explained – cast, plot, and more

Fraiser is returning to the small screen courtesy of Paramount+, so this is everything we know about the reboot, including details of the show’s cast and plot.

Frasier is one of the most successful shows in TV history. The Cheers spinoff – which focussed on psychiatrist Frasier Crane, his neurotic brother Niles, and their cranky father Martin – launched in September 1993 and ran for 11 seasons.

Over that time, the series won a whopping 37 Primetime Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row.

Now Paramount+ is resurrecting the show, with a few changes. So the following is everything we know about the Frasier reboot.

Frasier plot – what’s the reboot about?

This is the official synopsis for the Frasier reboot…

Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

Niles and Martin are not thought to be part of the series, but new characters will be joining the ensemble. One of them is Frasier’s son Freddy, who is described as follows in Variety…

“A nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps – dropping out of college to become a fireman – and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.”

Another new character is Alan Cornwall, who is “Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s, if only he ever felt like using it. Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Frasier reboot cast – who’s in it?

Kelsey Grammer will again be playing Frasier. Currently David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Daphne) won’t be reprising their roles. John Mahoney – who played Martin in the original series – passed away in 2018, and it’s not thought that he will be replaced.

Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast as Freddy Crane. Cutmore-Scott’s film credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tenet, and the forthcoming Oppenheimer.

Nichola Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall. Lyndhurst is a huge star in the UK, where he appeared in the hugely successful sitcom Only Fools and Horses for more than 20 years. Grammer and Lyndhurst previously co-starred in Man of La Mancha on the London stage.

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) will lead the writing team.

The Fraiser reboot does not currently have a release date, but we’ll update this article as and when news breaks.

Deadline believes the initial run will be 10 episodes, which is much less than the original series, where seasons consisted of 24 episodes.

