The main man is finally back with the hoi polloi in Boston – take a look at who’s appearing alongside him in the Frasier reboot cast.

First airing back in 1993, Frasier was quick to become a fan-favorite sitcom after the title character was introduced in Cheers!

Racking up 11 seasons, characters like Marty (John Mahoney), Daphne (Jane Leeves), and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) made themselves at home with the psychiatrist with the larger-than-life personality.

Though none of those 3 characters will be coming back for more episodes, here’s a full rundown of who’s who in the Frasier reboot cast.

Frasier reboot cast: All actors & characters

We’ve put together a full list of the main actors and characters fans will see heavily featured in the new Frasier episodes.

Though some details have yet to be revealed, we’ve also included who viewers can expect to see in supporting roles throughout the series.

Frasier Crane: Kelsey Grammer

NBC

As expected, the man of the hour is back for his own reboot series. Once a hardened psychiatrist with his own radio show, Crane has returned to Boston for a guest lecture while also hoping to reconnect with his son Freddy. Before the original Frasier series, Crane was a supporting character created for the sitcom Cheers!

Kelsey Grammer is also known for roles in Boss and Down Periscope, alongside his voice role as Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons.

Olivia: Toks Olagundoye

Paramount Pictures

Where Frasier is hesitant to join the university’s staff, Olivia is only too thrilled. Looking to better her department and get a promotion for herself, Olivia has her sights set on recruiting Crane in order to boost the department’s popularity.

Castle and The Neighbours are where viewers might have seen Toks Olagundoye other than the Frasier reboot cast.

Alan Cornwall: Nicolas Lyndhurst

Paramount Pictures

As one of Crane’s closest and oldest friends, Alan Cromwell is the person who knows Frasier better than anyone. Incredibly set in his ways, Cornwall likes to focus on the finer things in life rather than his actual job.

Nicolas Lyndhurst is best known for his role as Rodney on the British sitcom Only Fools and Horses. He can also be seen in Goodnight Sweetheart and New Tricks.

Freddy Crane: Jack Cutmore-Scott

Paramount Pictures

As Frasier’s estranged son, Freddy has done all he can to get out of his dad’s shadow. When his dad arrives on his doorstep, Freddy isn’t best pleased – while Frasier ends up being reminded of his dad Marty.

Deception and Bad Match are just some of Jack Cutmore-Scott’s previous acting credits.

David Crane: Anders Keith

Julliard.edu

The child of Daphne and Niles Crane, David is the spitting image of both his parents combined. Flying into Boston with his Uncle Frasier, he decides to stick around for a while and try not to cause too much damage along the way.

The Frasier reboot cast is Anders Keith’s first main role.

Eve: Jess Salgueiro

Paramount Pictures

As the roommate of Freddy Crane, Eve has a lot on her plate. With a new baby in tow, Fraiser quickly gets the wrong idea that Eve and his son have a more intimate relationship than meets the eye.

Jess Salgueiro has previously starred in I’ll Take Your Dead and Mary Goes Round.

Roz Doyle: Peri Gilpin

NBC

Longtime Frasier fans can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the original stars is set to make a cameo in the Fraiser reboot cast. Only appearing in one episode, Roz was best known as the no-nonsense producer of Frasier’s radio show who ended up becoming one of his closest friends.

Aside from her stint in the original Frasier, Peri Gilpin has appeared in How To Train Your Husband and Make It or Break It.

Parvesh Cheena, Jimmy Dunn, Renee Pezzotta, Cheyenne Perez, Kevin Daniels, and John Bucy all have supporting roles in multiple episodes, with most of the above Frasier reboot cast fitting in as Freddy’s buddies from work.

That’s everything we know about the Frasier reboot cast, but check out our other TV hubs below…

