Will there be a Fantastic Beasts 4?

Is there a Fantastic Beasts 4 release date, or has it been cancelled? The franchise was touted to span across five films, as Harry Potter fans followed the journey of Newt Scamander and got an insight into the decades-long battle that took place between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. But will they even release a new film?

The third Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore, had production interrupted by the global health crisis that saw almost everything come to a standstill, meaning it was delayed by several months.

Add that to the departure of Johnny Depp and his Grindelwald role being recast and it’s fair to say the film was anything but smooth when it came to production.

To make matters worse, the film was largely panned by moviegoers, struggling to capture the same magic of the spellbinding series it spins off of.

Since then, there has been complete silence on the Fantastic Beasts front. The Eddie Redmayne-led saga was initially penned to last five films, but will we even get a fourth?

Warner Bros. There has not been much said about a future Fantastic Beasts movie.

No, there isn’t a Fantastic Beasts 4 release date.

As for whether or not it’s even happening, the realistic answer right now is that we don’t know if there will be another Fantastic Beasts film.

The disappointing critical review, as well as being the lowest-grossing film in Wizarding World history, definitely don’t spell a positive future for Fantastic Beasts at the box office, and it’s possible that Warner Bros. decide to cut their losses.

That said, the Fantastic Beasts story evidently isn’t finished. Dumbledore vs Grindelwald is an integral part of Harry Potter lore that hasn’t been shown on the silver screen, and with their final duel touted to contain some of the most advanced magic in wizarding history, it would be a shame for fans not to see the culmination of that.

In February 2022, director David Heyman said that work on the script for Fantastic Beasts 4 had not yet begun. Variety later reported that a fourth film being produced could be contingent on the success of The Secrets of Dumbledore. Most recently, they reported in November 2022 that there were “no active discussions” around films with either the Harry Potter of Fantastic Beasts IP.

If the film does come, you shouldn’t expect it until at least 2025. There were two years between Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald, then a three year gap between that and Secrets of Dumbledore, not including the delay, so another three years is a reasonable expectation.

With focus shifting to the Harry Potter reboot on HBO, it may be that the Wizarding World is simply targeting what they already know works.

