Having now received a guilty verdict after allegations of assault, Jonathan Majors projects are now facing scrutiny – with one movie likely to “never be released” according to experts.

Though he made an appearance in Loki Season 2, Jonathan Majors has drastically taken a step back from acting roles following allegations of assault that first surfaced in March 2023.

Originally set to appear as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Avengers movie, Majors has now officially been dropped by Disney/Marvel following the guilty verdict received on December 18.

Article continues after ad

While Marvel is yet to announce its new plans, one Jonathan Majors movie now might not be seeing the light of day at all.

Article continues after ad

Jonathan Majors movie will “never be released” after guilty verdict

Experts and critics believe that the Jonathan Majors movie Magazine Dreams will now “never be released” following his guilty assault verdict.

With Majors in the lead role, Magazine Dreams follows a man looking after his ailing grandfather while trying to make it in the world of professional bodybuilding. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023, and initially received positive reviews from critics.

Article continues after ad

Magazine Dreams was removed from the 2023 release schedule after both the SAG-AFTRA strike and allegations about Majors surfacing, with its original release date slated as December 8, 2023.

Critic Issac Feldberg stated on X/Twitter “Not that it really matters in light of the circumstances, but I do not see a world in which MAGAZINE DREAMS comes out, least of all from Disney/Searchlight, and feel just awful for the rest of the cast and crew that worked on it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Courtney Howard agreed “Given MAGAZINE DREAMS subject matter and the character-driven drama (which is dependent on performance), I can’t imagine that movie ever sees the light of day again.”

“Cue all of us critics who raved about how ‘transformative’ he was in MAGAZINE DREAMS desperately trying to memory hole our reviews,” added Clint Worthington.

There is currently no official comment on the status of the Jonathan Majors movie.

“I feel so bad for writer/director Elijah Bynum of MAGAZINE DREAMS. He made an indie film in 24 days, had a huge star attached, premiered it at Sundance, received rave reviews, and was picked up by Searchlight – he won the Sundance Dream. Hope he gets another chance for an indie hit,” one fan added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know anything about the people who made MAGAZINE DREAMS but I do wonder what it’s like to realize a year or two of your life will now probably just sit on a shelf forever,” another viewer summed up.

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad