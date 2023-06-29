Anthony Mackie speaks out about Jonathan Majors allegations

Anthony Mackie has weighed in on the abuse allegations against fellow MCU star Jonathan Majors.

Jonathan Majors is a familiar face thanks to his performances in the likes of Creed III and Marvel properties Ant-Man 3 and Loki. But his acting career has been pushed to the side amid recent claims of abuse and harassment.

Majors made headlines in March when he was arrested in New York City on suspicion of harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument. Since then, sources close to the case claim multiple alleged victims have come forward ahead of his domestic violence trial, which is scheduled for August 3.

Despite denying the accusations, with his defense lawyer clarifying his version of events, Majors has been dropped from multiple movies and an ad campaign. As the case continues to unfold, Captain America star Anthony Mackie has shared his thoughts on the saga.

Anthony Mackie weighs in on Jonathan Majors allegations

When asked about the Kang the Conqueror actor and his uncertain future by Inverse, Mackie appeared to give a rather pragmatic answer, arguing that in the US, people are “innocent until proven guilty.”

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” he said. “That’s one of the staples of this country.”

Mackie continued: “Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Majors is set to reprise his role as Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026. Though he was dropped by his talent manager and publicist over the allegations, there have been no talks about his future in the MCU yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if this changes.