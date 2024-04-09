Marvel fans want Kang’s return after Jonathan Majors sentencing

Following Jonathan Majors’ sentencing, Marvel fans are calling for the return of Kang the Conqueror.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty on two counts: assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor was subsequently dropped by the MCU as its next big villain.

The move led to a reshuffle for the MCU, as Kang was set to play a major part in Phase 6 of the superhero franchise. In February, it was announced that Marvel’s upcoming Avengers 5 would no longer be titled Kang Dynasty.

While fans speculated whether he could be replaced by Doctor Doom, many are now calling for Kang’s return amid the news that Majors won’t be getting jail time.

Article continues after ad

Yesterday (April 8), Judge Michael Gaffey ruled that “jail is not necessary” for Majors, in part because he’s a first-time offender.

Instead, he must attend a 52-week batterer intervention program in LA, and must continue therapy. The judge also issued a $250 fine, as well as a full protective order for Jabbari.

Article continues after ad

Following the news that Majors won’t be going to prison, fans are calling on Marvel to take him back. Taking to X, one wrote: “Time to give him his Kang role back.”

“The redemption arc begins… Make no mistake, he’ll get a comeback,” said another, while a third added, “Considering how the court system was treating him, this is a MASSIVE W on his part. Marvel should come back and rehire him now.”

Article continues after ad

A fourth simply wrote: “@Marvel pick him back up.”

Not everyone agrees with this sentiment, however, including this person who said, “Nah we good, we don’t want abusers in any roles with Marvel.” A second suggested he “should go to jail.”

Majors was first arrested in March 2023 following a confrontation with Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time, in New York City.

Majors was convicted by a jury of six, with prosecutors stating that Jabbari suffered from a broken finger and bloodied ear.

Article continues after ad

Sharing a victim impact statement in court yesterday, Jabbari said: “When I was with him, I became a different version of myself. His emotional and psychological abuse was just as damaging.”

Article continues after ad

She added, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law. He remains a danger to those around him.”