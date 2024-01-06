The Boys fans hilariously mock upcoming Jonathan Majors’ interview

Fans of Amazon Prime’s bloody superhero series The Boys have been mocking a cringey upcoming interview from Jonathan Majors.

When it comes to TV shows that give fans an insight into the dark underbelly of the human psyche, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys is one of the bunch that isn’t afraid to put it all out there.

One of the best aspects of The Boys is its tendency to show how performative its superheroes can be, especially its worst members like leader Homelander and sexual predator The Deep.

Article continues after ad

And now fans of the show are comparing the media tactics used in the show to an upcoming interview with actor Jonathan Majors, which they’re called incredibly staged and cringey.

Article continues after ad

The Boys fans mock Majors insincere interview practices

A newly released clip has shown actor Jonathan Majors speaking out for the first time he was found guilty of assaulting a former partner and fired from his title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The clip, which sees Major sitting down with a member of Good Morning America, shows the actor seemingly wiping tears away as he is asked how he felt about the guilty verdict and if he thinks he’ll work in Hollywood again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With the dramatic music and voiceover, the entire clip feels incredibly forced and staged, which is exactly what fans of The Boys picked up on since it was posted online.

Article continues after ad

“The Boys Season 4 getting a rewrite as we speak to include a scene like this,” one Twitter wrote while quoting the video clip while another pointed out that the interview looks like something Vought International would line up for The Deep after he was found to be a predator.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, once the jokes started trending, many other fans took to Twitter to mock the interview and how much it looked like something that came straight from The Boys.

While Majors’ interview may have been lined up to help rehabilitate, it seems like it’s starting off on the wrong foot as it gets mocked mercilessly online.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to read more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.