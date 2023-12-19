A corner of the Marvel fanbase is currently pushing for a surprising candidate to replace Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s Kang the Conqueror.

Majors debuted as one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains, in Loki Season 1. He then appeared as Kang himself in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

More recently, Majors portrayed yet another Kang variant, Victor Timely, in Loki Season 2. The acclaimed actor was also set to reprise the Kang role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and its sequel, Secret Wars.

That all changed after Majors was found guilty of assault on December 18. Predictably, Majors was dumped by Marvel Studios hours later – and speculation is now rife over who might replace him.

Marvel fans have unexpected choice for Jonathan Majors’ replacement

Of the various names being thrown around, one in particular stands out: Terrence Howard. Several Marvel devotees recently proposed Howard – who played James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man before being replaced by Don Cheadle in Iron Man 2 – should return to the MCU as the new Kang.

“Okay. Hear me out,” wrote one X user. “There is one obvious choice on recasting Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU….. Terrence Howard.” “Marvel should replace Majors with Terrence Howard,” echoed another. “They should cast Terrence Howard as Kang,” proclaimed a third.

Some fans were more serious about Howard’s candidacy than others, though. One post branded the idea of Howard landing Majors’ Marvel role as “the funniest thing ever.” A second made light of Howard’s MCU history, specifically how Cheadle replaced him.

“Marvel should hire Terrence Howard to replace Majors. And by Terrence Howard, I really mean Don Cheadle,” its author quipped.

Is Marvel Studios dropping Kang as the MCU’s big bad?

Of course, there’s no evidence that Howard is actually in the running for the Kang role. On the contrary, we don’t even know if Marvel Studios will move forward with its original plans for Kang as the overarching antagonist of the MCU Phases Five and Six.

Sources insist that studio president Kevin Feige and his team have dropped the Kang Dynasty title, with the production now known as Avengers 5, instead. This tracks with previous reports that the fifth and sixth Avengers installments will get retitled, and potentially even feature a new villain: the Fantastic Four’s nemesis Doctor Doom.

