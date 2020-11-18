Elizabeth Olsen confirms her Doctor Strange 2 filming start date - Dexerto

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that she will be in England over Christmas to begin filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel star is unstoppable at the moment. She recently finished filming for her Disney Plus series, WandaVision, and now she’s moving straight onto the MCU’s latest blockbuster.

The sequel is expected to be directly ‘set up’ by WandaVision, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, with Scarlet Witch having a vital role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

When will production begin on Doctor Strange 2?

The movie was originally believed to start shooting by the end of October or beginning of November, as mentioned by Cumberbatch. Members of the production team were also seen arriving in London, preparing to isolate ahead of filming.

However, after it was revealed that Cumberbatch would also be appearing in Spider-Man 3, it was thought that he would film his scenes for that prior to beginning his own sequel. As production on Spider-Man 3 only began near the end of October, it’s likely that this delayed the process.

That being said, the production title for Doctor Strange 2 – Stellar Vortex – was recently revealed, confirming that production is definitely on the way soon.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed this in a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveller, saying she would be back in London to join production at some point in December.

“I feel as if British people work to live – they don’t live to work, unlike in LA and New York,” she said. “I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London.”

It’s been rumored that quite a few familiar faces will be making an appearance in the movie, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hiddleston, who will be returning as Loki. None of this is confirmed, of course, but it’s fun to speculate.

Fans are convinced that another character may have been revealed, thanks to Google. When searching ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Ryan Reynolds also comes up, suggesting this may be Deadpool’s debut in the MCU.

With all of these characters rumored for a return in the movie, it seems the MCU is about to grow even bigger, opening up opportunities to delve into even more stories from the popular comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022. Find out everything you need to know about the movie here.