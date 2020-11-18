 Elizabeth Olsen confirms her Doctor Strange 2 filming start date - Dexerto
Elizabeth Olsen confirms her Doctor Strange 2 filming start date

Published: 18/Nov/2020 13:46

by Emma Soteriou
Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that she will be in England over Christmas to begin filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel star is unstoppable at the moment. She recently finished filming for her Disney Plus series, WandaVision, and now she’s moving straight onto the MCU’s latest blockbuster.

The sequel is expected to be directly ‘set up’ by WandaVision, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, with Scarlet Witch having a vital role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Marvel's Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios
The sequel will be out in 2022

When will production begin on Doctor Strange 2?

The movie was originally believed to start shooting by the end of October or beginning of November, as mentioned by Cumberbatch. Members of the production team were also seen arriving in London, preparing to isolate ahead of filming.

However, after it was revealed that Cumberbatch would also be appearing in Spider-Man 3, it was thought that he would film his scenes for that prior to beginning his own sequel. As production on Spider-Man 3 only began near the end of October, it’s likely that this delayed the process.

That being said, the production title for Doctor Strange 2 – Stellar Vortex – was recently revealed, confirming that production is definitely on the way soon.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed this in a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveller, saying she would be back in London to join production at some point in December.

“I feel as if British people work to live – they don’t live to work, unlike in LA and New York,” she said. “I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London.”

It’s been rumored that quite a few familiar faces will be making an appearance in the movie, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hiddleston, who will be returning as Loki. None of this is confirmed, of course, but it’s fun to speculate.

Fans are convinced that another character may have been revealed, thanks to Google. When searching ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Ryan Reynolds also comes up, suggesting this may be Deadpool’s debut in the MCU.

Deadpool
Marvel/20th Century Fox
Could Deadpool make an appearance?

With all of these characters rumored for a return in the movie, it seems the MCU is about to grow even bigger, opening up opportunities to delve into even more stories from the popular comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022. Find out everything you need to know about the movie here.

WWE’s Sasha Banks explains how she landed her Mandalorian role

Published: 18/Nov/2020 12:15

by Daniel Megarry
Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian
Disney

The Mandalorian

WWE star Sasha Banks has recalled how Jon Favreau asked her to be part of his Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, after seeing her on Hot Ones.

After months of speculation, Banks finally made her debut on the Disney+ series in Chapter 11, which aired this November. Her character, Koska Reeves, was revealed to be a Mandalorian working alongside Clone Wars character Bo-Katan Kryze, who was brought to life by Katee Sackhoff.

Banks’ addition to the show was well-received by fans of both Star Wars and WWE, but given that this is her first high-profile acting role, the star has now offered up an explanation as to how she got the job.

The Mandalorian poster
Disney+
Sasha Banks made her Mandalorian debut alongside Katee Sackhoff

Speaking to Variety, she recalled how creator John Favreau called her over FaceTime after he watched her 2018 appearance on Hot Ones. The popular YouTube series invites celebrities to be interviewed while eating chicken wings that get progressively hotter as the conversation goes by.

“So Jon Favreau came to me because he watched an interview that I did with Hot Ones. And he really liked me and got my contact information. Then on FaceTime he asked me to be part of The Mandalorian,” she recalled.

“I was like, ‘Well, I cannot say no,’ but I was so incredibly nervous, because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it with the WWE schedule. You know, we used to travel a lot. But they made it work and everything happened. And it was such an incredible episode.”

Banks admitted that she was “incredibly shy and nervous” when she arrived on the set of The Mandalorian, but was calmed after Favreau told her that the confidence she exudes while wrestling with WWE was one of the reasons he asked her to join the series.

The Mandalorian Chapter 11
Disney
Sasha Banks got her role on The Mandalorian after appearing on Hot Ones

“[Jon] reminded me, ‘Uh, you do WWE every single week and you do that live. You are amazing. There’s a reason why I wanted you to be a part of the show.’ So that made me feel like home and I totally gained a whole new family and I’m just so thankful.”

As for her episode, she’s called it “one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television” and is grateful this was the way she made her mark on the Star Wars universe.

“I still just can’t get over how awesome that was… I could watch that all the time,” she said. “That was such a badass introduction to the world of ‘Star Wars’. I’m so thankful I saved Baby Yoda! I cannot get over it. Oh my god.”

Banks’ character didn’t get too much screen time (or dialogue) in the episode, so we’re hoping to see more of her in the future. Viewers seemed more than happy with her appearance, though.

You can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.