 WandaVision will 'directly set up' Doctor Strange 2, says Kevin Feige - Dexerto
WandaVision will ‘directly set up’ Doctor Strange 2, says Kevin Feige

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:50

by Daniel Megarry
Doctor Strange and WandaVision
Disney

Doctor Strange Marvel WandaVision

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

Beyond that, we haven’t heard much at all about the show, as Disney are keeping their cards close to their chests like always. We don’t know why Vision is still alive after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we don’t even know what the actual plot of the series is.

Scarlet Witch in WandaVision
Disney
Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in Disney+ series WandaVision

A new profile on the show from Entertainment Weekly hasn’t done much to solve those mysteries, but it has given some interesting tidbits of information ahead of the show’s release later this winter.

WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange 2

Perhaps the most intriguing reveal comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who confirmed that the series “will directly set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen’s witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer.”

We already knew that Scarlet Witch would appear in Doctor Strange 2, but now it seems the events of WandaVision will play a big part in the buildup to the movie, which is set for release on March 25, 2022.

There are several other movies and series expected to release between WandaVision and the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

Feige said Marvel are “taking extra care” to not ruin the MCU’s continuity, especially with rescheduling and delays caused by the ongoing global health crisis.

WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience

Elsewhere in the feature, it was revealed that each episode will take inspiration from different eras and styles of TV shows. The first episode was filmed entirely in black-and-white, and in front of a live studio audience no less, to truly get that classic 1950s American sitcom feel.

Crew members wore 50s-inspired clothing and used lenses and lighting techniques to recreate the dreamy vintage vibe, while the special effects team used wires and camera tricks to make old-fashioned magic. This includes a wine bottle pouring by itself and household appliances moving around, EW explains.

“It was insanity,” said Olsen. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those [live] tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

Other than that, we do know that there will be a few returning Marvel characters in the new series, including Monica Rambeau (now played by Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Kathryn Han has also been cast in the WandaVision series as an unspecified neighbor.

There’s still no official release date for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries, despite the fact that there’s been plenty of hype over the last few months and even a trailer released. You can keep up to date with everything we know about WandaVision right here.

Avengers: Endgame artist shows off what Thanos almost looked like

Published: 10/Nov/2020 13:07

by Daniel Megarry
Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers
Disney

Avengers Marvel

An artist who worked on Avengers: Endgame has shared an alternate design for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s former big bad, Thanos.

Thanos has arguably become one of the most recognizable villains in modern cinema, with his character temporarily killing off 50% of the human population – including some high-profile superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange – with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

His notoriety is no doubt in part due to the design of the character, and his portrayal by Josh Brolin. But long-time Marvel Studios concept artist Jerad Marantz has now shared some early alternate designs of warrior Thanos that would’ve seen him rock a different look on screen.

Thanos in Avengers Endgame
Disney
Thanos’ armor went through various designs before it ended up on the big screen

“This was an earlier pass on warrior Thanos for Avengers Endgame and Infinity War,” he explained. The images shared on his Instagram account show Thanos with a different style of armor than the one we saw in the Avengers movies. It’s not a major change, but it gives us an insight into the development process of the iconic villain.

“At this point, I’d gotten pretty far with an earlier version that was almost approved before going back to the drawing board. These images show how I work. I like to block out shapes and kind of ‘work on the manikin’.

“I had these sliding pectoral plates on this version that I was pretty proud of. I imagine they would roll over as Thanos would move his shoulders. I did a few sketches before blocking things in, ultimately changing directions to the final warrior version, but this was part of the journey.

“You can actually see quite a few elements in this design that made it to the final. It’s a very fun way to work, but not a lot of productions give you the opportunity to “find the design“ through modeling.”

 

While Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have come to an end, and the threat of Thanos has now been defeated, there’s plenty more superhero content to look forward to as Phase 4 gets fully underway in 2021.

After several delays, Black Widow’s highly-anticipated is now expected to come out on May 7, 2021. Following that will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on July 9, 2021. Then, we’ll be introduced to the latest superhero team in the MCU with Eternals, which is slated for November 5, 2021.

We’ll also hopefully get to see WandaVision hit Disney+ before the end of 2020. You can keep up to date with everything we know about the new series, including plot details, casting, and trailers, right here.