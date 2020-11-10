WandaVision will 'directly set up' Doctor Strange 2, says Kevin Feige - Dexerto

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

Beyond that, we haven’t heard much at all about the show, as Disney are keeping their cards close to their chests like always. We don’t know why Vision is still alive after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we don’t even know what the actual plot of the series is.

A new profile on the show from Entertainment Weekly hasn’t done much to solve those mysteries, but it has given some interesting tidbits of information ahead of the show’s release later this winter.

WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange 2

Perhaps the most intriguing reveal comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who confirmed that the series “will directly set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen’s witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer.”

We already knew that Scarlet Witch would appear in Doctor Strange 2, but now it seems the events of WandaVision will play a big part in the buildup to the movie, which is set for release on March 25, 2022.

There are several other movies and series expected to release between WandaVision and the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

Feige said Marvel are “taking extra care” to not ruin the MCU’s continuity, especially with rescheduling and delays caused by the ongoing global health crisis.

WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience

Elsewhere in the feature, it was revealed that each episode will take inspiration from different eras and styles of TV shows. The first episode was filmed entirely in black-and-white, and in front of a live studio audience no less, to truly get that classic 1950s American sitcom feel.

Crew members wore 50s-inspired clothing and used lenses and lighting techniques to recreate the dreamy vintage vibe, while the special effects team used wires and camera tricks to make old-fashioned magic. This includes a wine bottle pouring by itself and household appliances moving around, EW explains.

“It was insanity,” said Olsen. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those [live] tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

Other than that, we do know that there will be a few returning Marvel characters in the new series, including Monica Rambeau (now played by Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Kathryn Han has also been cast in the WandaVision series as an unspecified neighbor.

There’s still no official release date for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries, despite the fact that there’s been plenty of hype over the last few months and even a trailer released. You can keep up to date with everything we know about WandaVision right here.